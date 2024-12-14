Suella Braverman leads calls for identity of 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed

14 December 2024, 11:00 | Updated: 14 December 2024, 11:12

The former Home Secretary has called for the identity of a 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Suella Braverman, the former Home Secretary, is leadng calls for the alleged Chinese spy, described as a “close confidant” of the Duke of York, to lose his anonymity.

The thought has been echoed by other senior Tories such as Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Chris Philp, reports The Telegraph.

Braverman, who was home secretary when the former civil servant from China was banned from entering the UK on national security grounds in July 2023, has expressed concern over the matter.

MI5 had identified him as an agent involved in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

Although his identity has been kept secret after he contested a decision by two judges that he should be named, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) judges ruled that the Home Office was justified in denying him entry to the UK to safeguard national security.

Court documents revealed that H6 was so closely linked to Andrew that he was authorised to act on the Duke’s behalf when engaging with potential investors in China.

He was even invited to the Duke's birthday celebration in 2020.

Braverman commented: “There is a strong public interest and indeed national security interest in disclosing the identity of this alleged Chinese spy.

“We are under constant and almost incessant attack and threat from hostile states such as China.

“We know that China is using all means necessary, particularly espionage and exploiting vulnerabilities in the UK, to gain access to state secrets and other sensitive information that could harm our national security.

“So disclosing the identity of this person will have a deterrent effect on others involved in similar activities and will also ensure full transparency is provided on this issue of critical national security importance.”

IPAC Press Conference On Chinese Hacking Allegations
Sir Iain Duncan Smith has echoed Braverman's call. Picture: Getty

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader and co-chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, stated: “I call for anonymity to be lifted.

"We really do need to publicly demonstrate how determined the Chinese authorities are to steal our secrets and undermine the UK Government.

“This raises serious questions about the rush of Sir Keir Starmer and his government to engage in business with China, when at every turn they show they care nothing for what we want and are solely interested in what they can take from us.”

Read more: 'Chinese spy' with close links to Prince Andrew banned from UK amid national security fears

Read more: Prince Andrew under mounting pressure to reveal mystery financier who helped him dodge Royal Lodge eviction

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, argued: “There should not be anonymity.

"It is important to expose who foreign spies are – as happened with Christine Lee [another alleged Chinese spy]. Other people may then come forward with relevant information.

“Chinese infiltration is a serious threat to the Government and to businesses and academia, with state-orchestrated intellectual property theft rampant.”

Westminster, London, UK. 17th September 2019. Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves Sixty One Whitehall - prestigious event and conference venue in Westm
Westminster, London, UK. 17th September 2019. Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves Sixty One Whitehall - prestigious event and conference venue in Westm. Picture: Alamy

A letter referencing the birthday party from the adviser was discovered on H6's devices when he was stopped at a port in November 2021.

The letter said: "I also hope that it is clear to you where you sit with my principal and indeed his family.

"You should never underestimate the strength of that relationship... Outside of his closest internal confidants, you sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on."

Officials said that H6 had downplayed his relationship with the Chinese state, which combined with his relationship with Andrew, represented a threat to national security.

Prince Andrew has revealed that he "ceased all contact" with the suspected spy after concerns were raised.

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

