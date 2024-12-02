Full timeline of the allegations against Gregg Wallace - and his responses to them

2 December 2024, 13:51

Gregg Wallace in 2016
Gregg Wallace in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Gregg Wallace has been accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks and jokes by 13 people over a 17 year period.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The presenter, 60, faces various claims of making "inappropriate sexual jokes" and complaints about his behaviour, with his lawyer saying "it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature".

He took to social media on Sunday to challenge the accusations levelled at him, claiming they came from "middle-class women of a certain age".

Here is a timeline of events, starting all the way in 2012 with the first allegation levelled against Mr Wallace.

2012

Actor and author Emma Kennedy said she complained about Wallace to MasterChef's production firm after he allegedly touched another woman's bottom.

Kennedy, who won the seventh edition of Celebrity MasterChef, wrote on Threads on Friday: "I complained about behaviour I witnessed on MasterChef in 2012.

They knew then. They knew before then and they've known since."

She added: "Later, after we had finished that series, we all went to the Good Food show. I had a lengthy conversation with a member of the PR team on MasterChef and the only topic of conversation was 'when the problem with GW was going to come to light'. This was in 2012."

Gregg Wallace speaks out over allegations

2014 & 2015

Producer Georgia Harding, who worked on MasterChef between 2014 and 2015 and later 2015's Eat Well For Less, claimed she raised concerns about "inappropriate" behaviour from Wallace while working on the show, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

She alleged the presenter undressed in front of colleagues and "made inappropriate sexual jokes" in front of the crew and people appearing on the shows, and said "nothing was done" about concerns raised, claiming there was "an acceptance" of his behaviour.

2017

Broadcaster Aasmah Mir, who appeared on the twelfth series of Celebrity MasterChef, reportedly complained about inappropriate comments Wallace allegedly made during filming in a letter.

After the letter was forwarded in November 2017 to BBC executive Kate Phillips, who now oversees unscripted programmes for the broadcaster, she said his behaviour on set was "unacceptable and cannot continue", the Sunday Times reported.

She added she would make sure that she was "informed straight away" if further allegations were made against Wallace.

Wallace also allegedly had to apologise after making a "rape joke" when filming series 12 of Celebrity MasterChef, which aired in 2017, which caused another female contestant to become "really distressed".

Model Ulrika Jonsson, who compete in the series, recently also told The Telegraph she did not hear the joke but said that when another contestant walked off the set, she was told what had occurred.

James O'Brien reflects on the mixed reactions to claims of Gregg Wallace's inappropriate comments

2018

Wallace is said to have received another warning after a complaint was raised about his behaviour on the quiz show Impossible Celebrities.

A BBC probe at the time found his behaviour was "unacceptable and unprofessional", and a 90-minute meeting was held between Wallace and Phillips, according to BBC News.

2019

Women who worked on Gregg Wallace's Big Weekends in 2019, which aired on Channel 5, recalled to BBC News recently that Wallace had made a number of inappropriate comments to staff members during production.

One woman, who BBC News has called Anna, said he reportedly talked about sex, domination and spanking, and that he was "fascinated" that she dated women and asked her the "logistics" of how it worked.

Another woman, who BBC News has called Amanda, said Wallace allegedly showed her photos of a woman in her underwear while they were travelling in a car together.

Meanwhile, a woman who BBC News has named Georgina, reportedly worked with the TV presenter on BBC's Eat Well For Less TV show in 2019 and recalled him making comments on how his wife was only two years older than her.

She also told the outlet that after she went to his car to sort his parking ticket, he allegedly replied: "You can come to my car, but can you handle the fact everyone will think you just got off with a celebrity?"

2022

Producer and director Dawn Elrick claims to have sent the BBC a letter which accused Wallace of making lewd comments and asking for the personal phone numbers of female production staff.

Elrick told the Observer the letter had been submitted with the support of industry union Bectu and added she also submitted the allegations to the corporation via Navex Global, an external whistleblowing service.

She claimed the BBC suggested each individual would have to make their own direct complaint to the corporation and said she had received no further contact with regard to the report.

Wallace received an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for his services to food and charity.

Cab driver says Gregg Wallace 'asked him about his sex life with his wife'

November 28, 2024

It was announced Wallace is to step away from presenting MasterChef while complaints made to the BBC by individuals about historical allegations of misconduct are investigated by the show's production company, Banijay UK.

BBC News later reported that 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period have told them about allegations of inappropriate sexual comments by Wallace, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark.

In an Instagram post, Wallace thanked those who have been "reaching out and showing their support".

Sir Rod Stewart took to Instagram following the accusations, accusing Wallace of "humiliating" his wife Penny Lancaster on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

The veteran singer described the TV presenter as a "ill-mannered bully", signing the statement off: "Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart".

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, who appeared on Celebrity MasterChef this year, commented on Sir Rod's post writing: "He was extremely unpleasant to me when I was on MasterChef."

November 29 2024

A Downing Street spokesman said the allegations about Wallace were "deeply concerning" and that it was "right that a thorough investigation is conducted" in a statement.

The Telegraph's restaurant critic William Sitwell said he was "astonished" at the allegations being made against Wallace in a comment piece in the newspaper, describing him as an "interesting, funny, exhausting and outrageous".

Gregg Wallace is guilty of 'making some off-colour remarks' and 'not reading the room', journalist says

November 30 2024

Banijay UK announced it had appointed law firm Lewis Silkin to lead an investigation into Wallace's alleged misconduct.

It was reported that Channel 5 had asked production company Rumpus Media to look into the accusations about Wallace during production of Gregg Wallace's Big Weekends.

Rumpus Media said: "We do not tolerate inappropriate behaviour on our productions. Our comprehensive duty-of-care processes were in place during production of these series and any matters raised would have been investigated in accordance with these."

December 1, 2024

Wallace said accusations about him making sexual comments towards staff and guests have come from "middle-class women of a certain age" in a video posted to Instagram.

In another video, he claimed "absolutely none" of the people he had worked with on his shows had made a complaint about him.

This sparked a backlash, with former Celebrity MasterChef contestants Ulrika Jonsson, Kirstie Allsopp and Emma Kennedy among those who criticised his response.

December 2, 2024

The Prime Minister's official spokesman calls the comments Wallace's response to the allegations 'inappropriate and misogynistic'.

The spokesman said: "As we said last week these allegations are obviously deeply concerning.

"It is right that a thorough investigation is conducted. Obviously that's for the BBC and the production company. But I would add the Culture Secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints."

They added: "Clearly the comments that we've seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate, misogynistic."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People fell ill and died after eating an endangered sea turtle stew

Three people dead and dozens more sick after eating sea turtle stew 'that also killed dogs, cats and chickens'

Retired police dog Bear found the missing man on his first walk since surgery.

Retired police dog rescues missing man on first walk since major surgery

Sir Chris Wormald will replace Simon Case as head of the civil service

Sir Chris Wormald named as new cabinet secretary and head of civil service

Gregg Wallace has unfollowed MasterChef co-host John Torode

Gregg Wallace unfollows MasterChef co-host John Torode after he remains silent over misconduct allegations

A doctor working at Lucy Letby's hospital had warned in June 2016 of 'a Beverley Allitt / Shipman situation'

Doctor at Lucy Letby hospital warned of 'Harold Shipman situation' in 2016, inquiry hears

Demonstrators run away from a cloud of tear gas

More than 200 detained in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

Gregg Wallace said he was apologising for "any upset I may have caused to a lot of people."

Gregg Wallace apologises for ‘any offence that I caused’ amid deluge of sexual misconduct allegations

Activists put up a billboard outside the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, Netherlands

Landmark climate change case opens at top UN court as islands fear sea rise

A building on fire in Idlib city

Iraqi militias back Syrian government’s counter-offensive against insurgents

Drink spiking is a common form of spiking

St John Ambulance urges people to learn ‘spiking first aid’ to protect friends over Christmas

Keir Starmer's spokesman has blasted Gregg Wallace over 'inappropriate and misogynistic' comments

PM slams Gregg Wallace for 'misogynistic' comments as Downing Street seeks assurances from BBC

Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes died after the moped he was riding was hit by a marked police van

Met Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving after moped rider killed

Volkswagen workers march holding a sign with writing reading in German “Ready to Strike!”

Volkswagen workers hold strikes over proposed pay cuts and factory closures

A man holds a chair on top of his head in a stampede,

56 killed in stampede after Guinea football match

Omer Neutra

Israel says soldier thought to have been taken hostage now presumed dead

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has announced he is leaving the show after being diagnosed with terminal cancer

Neighbours actor who played Harold Bishop to leave the show after terminal cancer diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kamilla Belyatskaya drowned off the coast of Koh Samui

Shocking footage shows actress, 24, swept to death by huge wave off coast of Thai paradise island
Part of 2500 panda sculptures are displayed at the Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong launches panda sculpture tour amid tourism drive

Mr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Mr Scholz’s visit to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine

'I felt like chucking Gregg Wallace out of the taxi': Cab driver reveals TV host asked him about 'sex life with wife'

'I felt like chucking Gregg Wallace out of the taxi': Cab driver reveals TV host asked him about 'sex life with wife'
JonBenét Ramsey and her parents, Patsy and John Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey cop reveals that solving six-year-old beauty queen's murder is finally 'within reach'
The wrecked bus, in the blue light of police cars

Two killed after bus crash near French ski resort

A composite image of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, left, in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2024, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Vientiane, Laos

Philippine Vice President Duterte faces impeachment complaint over threat

An Israeli airstrike on a car in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed five people including employees of World Central Kitchen (WCK).

Israel claims World Central Kitchen worker killed in airstrike was involved in Hamas October 7 attack
Biden AIDS Day

Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

A woman was filmed launching a tirade towards a passenger on an airport shuttle bus

'Racist' woman kicked off United Airlines shuttle bus after launching tirade towards father and his children

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News