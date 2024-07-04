Breaking News

General Election exit poll predicts Labour landslide with majority of 170 seats

Labour is on course for a landslide. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The official Exit Poll has predicted a Labour landslide in the 2024 General Election.

The projection shows a Labour landslide with 410 seats, with the party having a majority of 170 seats.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives are set for 131 seats - which would be the lowest number of Tory MPs on record.

The exit poll also forecasts the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and the Green Party on two.

In Scotland, the SNP are expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer thanked those who voted for him and "put their trust in a changed Labour Party".

"To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party - thank you," he said.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the party was on course for the "best results in a century".

"I am humbled by the millions of people who backed the Liberal Democrats to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs," he said.

"Every Liberal Democrat MP will be a strong local champion for their community standing up for the NHS and care. Whether you voted for us or not, we will work day in and day out and we will not let you down."

