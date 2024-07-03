Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Tories wheel out Boris to court voters as campaigning enters final day
3 July 2024, 06:54 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 07:30
The Conservatives hope Boris Johnson will inspire voters to stop 'Starmergeddon' and vote Tory as campaigning enters its final day.
After six long weeks of campaigning the UK is just twenty-four hours away from going to the polls and the leaders of the two main parties will make their final pitches to voters.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will end his campaign trail in the South East while, in a marathon final leg of his tour, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will speak to voters in England, Scotland and Wales.
Last night, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was wheeled out by the Conservatives making a surprise appearance at a Tory rally warning a Labour "supermajority" would mean "ever higher taxes"
Today's Highlights
- There is one day to go until Thursday's General Election.
- Wes Streeting tells LBC it is 'daft' for the Tories to criticise Keir Starmer's 6pm finishes on Fridays.
- Keir Starmer criticises 'desperate' row over plan to spend Friday evenings with family if he becomes Prime Minister.
- Postal vote chaos sparks calls for longer election campaigns in future elections.
- Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson facing seven more sex offence charges.
- Reform candidate quits campaign and defects to Tories, claiming 'majority of party is racist, misogynistic and bigoted'
Live now: Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Education Munira Wilson
She's speaking with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast now.
Suella Braverman said the General Election is "over" for the Tories just days before the General Election on Thursday.
Writing in The Telegraph on Tuesday evening, Ms Braverman said the “writing is on the wall” and blamed Rishi Sunak for taking the Tories to the centre-ground.
Mr Sunak's former home secretary said the party needs to “prepare for the reality and frustration of opposition”.
Read more: ‘It’s over’: Braverman concedes defeat in election as she says Tories need to prepare for ‘reality of opposition’
Turnout among 18-34 year olds predicted to be the lowest in four decades
Research by the pollster Ipsos shared exclusively with LBC suggests just 46% of 18-34 year olds surveyed a week before the election will definitely vote.
Read more here: Election turnout among young people predicted to be lowest in a decade
Too little, too late? Former Boris adviser speaks to Nick
Former Downing Street Director of Communications Suto Harri has said the "potentiality existential threat" of a Labour supermajority convinced Boris Johnson to speak at the final Tory campaign rally.
"The truth is that Boris was quite reluctant to get engaged in this campaign because one speech can't swing it in the end."
But he added the Tories needed Boris to remind people of the good experiences that "haven't been paraded with such clarity and confidence" throughout the campaign.
He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the attack on Nigel Farage was also "pretty cutting", aiming to tempt back voters who might vote Reform on Thursday.
What to expect on the campaign trail today
- One more sleep before the polls open at 7am on Thursday. Campaigners will be across the country making final pitches to voters.
- Rishi Sunak will finish his campaign in the South East after a late-night rally featuring Boris Johnson. Expect to hear warnings of a Labour "supermajority" throughout the day.
- Sir Keir Starmer is set for a marathon day of travel with stops in England, Scotland, and Wales. “We’re out in constituencies where we haven’t necessarily won before, because we think that many people are disillusioned with what they’ve seen in the last 14 years,” he told reporters.
- Sir Ed Davey hits the road on a whistle-stop tour of southern England. He'll focus on care, a central thread in the Lib Dems' offer to voters.
- Nigel Farage is back campaigning in Clacton, where he is contesting. Survation pollsters have said Clacton is the only constituency where Reform UK has a confident lead, but they could take 16 seats at an “upper end” estimate.
- John Swinney has told voters some seats will be won or lost “by only a handful of votes”. In his final pitch, he said: “Be certain about one thing – your vote will matter. It could make all the difference.”
Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Tory campaign event - as he calls for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'
Boris Johnson has made a surprise appearance at a Conservative campaign event in London - as he called for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'.
It came as part of a final push before Brits head to polling stations on Thursday for the general election.
The former PM was greeted by cheers, claps, whistles and chants of "Boris, Boris, Boris" as he made his way on stage.
Read more here: Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Tory campaign event - as he calls for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'
Boris returns as Britain decides
Boris Johnson has returned to the campaign trail as the General Election comes to an end.
He was invited to speak at the Conservative Party's final campaign rally before polling today.
Met with applause and cheers, Mr Johnson said, "When Rishi asked me to come and help, of course, I couldn’t say no.
“We’re all here because we love our country.”
He labelled Labour MPs "Kremlin crawlers' before warning voters that a Labour landslide would usher in the "most left-wing Labour government since the war with a huge majority."
Will Boris' last-ditch appeal prove effective? We'll find out tomorrow and LBC will have everything you need to know.
Nigel Farage says his previous party did not have 'problems' with racism
The Reform UK leader said: “I led UKIP for years and we didn’t have parliamentary candidates that caused these problems. Reform is a start-up and it’s suffering from some start-up problems."
Mr Farage also said: “I think for us and the Greens fielding over 600 candidates was a very, very difficult thing to do with a snap election.” He added: “I got a London vetting company involved, but they didn’t do the job.
“Of course, there are going to be teething problems along the way, but it’s not reflective of what I stand for, what the leading people in the party stand for.”
According to reports, the Green Party faced allegations of antisemitism early in the campaign, which party leaders probed.
Farage also responded to suspended Reform UK candidate Georgie David by saying “she wouldn’t know” if “the vast majority of candidates are indeed racist, misogynistic, and bigoted” in Reform UK.
Lord Ricketts looks ahead to Labour foreign policy
Lord Ricketts, Britain's first National Security Advisor (NSA), has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "All Prime Ministers coming in wanting to concentrate on the domestic, thinking that that's what's got them elected and that's what the voters care about - none of them succeed because foreign affairs keeps inviting itself to the party."
The former NSA said: "Keir Starmer is going to find that that happens very very fast."
Lord Ricketts added: "So his first month, he will spend quite a lot of time on international affairs and he will establish himself as the new guy on the block."