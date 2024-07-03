Live

General Election LIVE: Tories wheel out Boris to court voters as campaigning enters final day

Boris Johnson delivers a speech in central London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: Alamy

The Conservatives hope Boris Johnson will inspire voters to stop 'Starmergeddon' and vote Tory as campaigning enters its final day.

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

After six long weeks of campaigning the UK is just twenty-four hours away from going to the polls and the leaders of the two main parties will make their final pitches to voters.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will end his campaign trail in the South East while, in a marathon final leg of his tour, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will speak to voters in England, Scotland and Wales.

Last night, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was wheeled out by the Conservatives making a surprise appearance at a Tory rally warning a Labour "supermajority" would mean "ever higher taxes"