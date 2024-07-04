Exclusive

'Rejoice, rejoice!' Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock hails landslide exit poll but warns of 'crises' ahead

Neil Kinnock has said he is rejoicing in the exit poll. Picture: LBC/ALamy

By Kit Heren

The former Labour leader Neil Kinnock has said he is rejoicing in an exit poll predicting a landslide for his party in the General Election.

Lord Kinnock told LBC's Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogarty that he was "ecstatic" after the exit poll was released at 10pm on Thursday, showing his party were on course for 410 seats.

He said: "I'm utterly delighted of this massive advance for the Labour Party. And it's huge success for Keir Starmer. I mean, he's gained 208 seats [if the poll is correct].

"And that is phenomenal. That is really attributable directly to him and the way in which has changed with the last four years.

"But I'm also very realistic," he added, saying that his foreboding was "related entirely to looking ahead at problems not of the Labour Party's making, not of Keir Starmer's making."

He said he was worried about "the reality of the scale, the dimension of crises in our public services, all of them and the weakness of our economic performance."

Lord Kinnock, who led the Labour Party from 1983-1992, added: "The undertaking that Labour has given not to impose additional tax on working people" means that "they are going to have to look elsewhere for revenues.

"And the consequence of that will be a burden that is much more just much more fairly taxed than it's been for well over a decade".

The official exit poll shows a Labour landslide with 410 seats, with the party having a majority of 170 seats.

The Conservatives are set for 131 seats - which would be the lowest number of Tory MPs on record.

The exit poll also forecasts the Liberal Democrats on 61 seats, Reform UK on 13 and the Green Party on two.

In Scotland, the SNP are expected to secure 10 seats with Plaid Cymru in Wales on four.

Early indications of the accuracy of the exit poll are expected at around 11.30pm.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer thanked those who voted for him and "put their trust in a changed Labour Party".

"To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party - thank you," he said.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the party was on course for the "best results in a century".

"I am humbled by the millions of people who backed the Liberal Democrats to both kick the Conservatives out of power and deliver the change our country needs," he said.

"Every Liberal Democrat MP will be a strong local champion for their community standing up for the NHS and care. Whether you voted for us or not, we will work day in and day out and we will not let you down."

