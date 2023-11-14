Exclusive

Demoted Tory chairman Greg Hands told 'hacked off' candidates they weren't working hard enough before losing job

Greg Hands was demoted in the cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

Greg Hands, who was demoted in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle from Conservative Party chairman to trade minister, ignited fury among Tory candidates after an ill-judged letter sent after recent by elections.

Hands, who was chairman for just over nine months, sent the memo to Parliamentary candidates on the "approved" list saying: "I have just reviewed the activity logs from the recent by-elections, and I was disappointed to see you didn't manage to attend a campaign session to support our fantastic candidates."

The letter, in the words of one former Conservative candidates, meant candidates were "losing their s***" and "very p***** off" with Hands as the party chairman. They added it "basically was telling them they are not working hard enough and the party had their eye on them".

The former candidate added that "no one is prepared to do anything as they are so hacked off", and that Greg Hands was "a bit grumpy, partly because he thinks he will lose his seat".

The letter sent by Hands. Picture: LBC

Greg Hands, who previously sat around the cabinet table until the reshuffle, added in the letter "we ask a lot because it's important... it's important that everyone across the party is pulling in the same direction. That we're out on the streets, working hard and making a difference".

One anonymous Conservative candidate told LBC: "What the hell does he think we're doing? We're out on the streets in the rain every bloody chance we can."

They added: “Being a Conservative is pretty dispiriting as it is, and this letter certain doesn't help and is probably why Mr Hands is no longer in his role."

The candidate also said: "It gives the impression they are checking up on us, spying on us… which will not entice more people to become candidates. The new chairman has a job to win over the morale of candidates."

The letter tells parliamentary candidates: "If you are unable to go and offer support for a legitimate reason, please drop a quick note to [REDACTED]", to which a Conservative candidate told LBC "it's like having to give a doctors note to get out of P.E."

"Also, saying "we will be back in touch" sounds almost threatening. At a time when the party needs to enthuse candidates, telling them they're all lazy wasn’t the best strategy."