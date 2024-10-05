Top Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali killed in air strike on Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

5 October 2024

An Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese city of Tripoli has killed a Hamas official and his family. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An Israeli strike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has killed Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family, the militant group has said.

The early morning strike came a day after another Israeli air strike cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road.

Israel began a ground incursion into Lebanon on Tuesday against the Hezbollah militant group.

The Israeli military said nine soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas's cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage.

Israel declared war on the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip in response.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut. Picture: Getty

A hospital in southern Lebanon says nine staff have been injured as Israeli shells hit the facility while they were trying to evacuate.

More explosions have been heard across southern Beirut overnight.Israel says its targeting the Intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah.

The government has arranged a fourth and - for now final - flight to leave Beirut tomorrow.

The Foreign Office has been urging British citizens to leave the country.

The department said more than 2,000 people have registered their presence in Lebanon.

Monday marks a year since the 7th October attacks.

Peace marches are taking place in London over the weekend.

Lara speaks to media at Heathrow Airport
Lara speaks to media at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Alamy

More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.

Nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since then, most of them since September 23, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

An Israeli tank is transported to a position in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel
An Israeli tank is transported to a position in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel. Picture: Getty

