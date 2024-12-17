Joey Barton charged with two counts of malicious communications against Jeremy Vine and Lucy Ward

Joey Barton has been charged with two counts of malicious communications against Jeremy Vine and Lucy Ward. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Joey Barton has been charged with two counts of malicious communications against broadcaster Jeremy Vine and former England footballer Lucy Ward.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 41-year-old did not appear at a short 15-minute hearing at Liverpool Crown Court this morning, Liverpool Echo reported, following a police investigation.

But the former Manchester City footballer will appear at Magistrates Court at a later date.

Responding to the news on X, Barton claimed the charges were “woke nonsense”, before saying “see you in court”.

Barton claimed the charges were 'woke nonsense'. Picture: Alamy

Cheshire Police said in a statement: “A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications.

“Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised for Joseph Barton to be charged with two counts of malicious communications.”

The statement added: “The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online between Wednesday 3 January and Wednesday 20 March, involving two victims.”

Read more: Starmer refuses to commit to 3% defence spend as he insists priority is 'working collectively' with Nato allies

Read more: Sara Sharif’s dad and stepmum jailed for 40 and 33 years for murdering girl, 10, in two-year campaign of abuse

Jeremy Vine arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London in May. Picture: Alamy

Barton allegedly launched a series of social media posts in December last year and earlier this year criticising female pundits working in men's football.

He pleaded not-guilty in August to sending malicious communications to football pundit Eni Aluko.

He made the plea at Liverpool Crown Court to a charge of conveying an indecent or offensive message, for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety, between 3 and 8 January.

Barton pleaded not-guilty in August to sending malicious communications to football pundit Eni Aluko. Picture: Alamy

Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC said a three-day trial would be held on 19 May next year.

The former football manager was granted bail, with a condition not to make any mention of Aluko on any social media.

Barton played 435 games during an acrimonious career, playing for the likes of Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle and earning one England cap.

The former midfielder was also the manager of Bristol Rovers from February 2021 until his sacking in October last year, following a run of poor results.