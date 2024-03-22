Kate says main focus is ‘reassuring children mummy will be ok’ as she undergoes cancer treatment

Princess Kate has said reassuring her children she is going to be ok is her priority. Picture: BBC Studios/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales has said her primary focus is reassuring her children that ‘mummy will be ok’ as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Princess Kate announced on Friday evening that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, telling the public to "not lose faith and hope”.

She said tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

But despite the “huge shock” to her and Prince William, Kate has said their primary focus has been reassuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that she is “going to be ok” .

She said in the video message released on Friday evening: “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

She added that she had been keeping it private so she and William could take their time in explaining the situation to their children.

Kate thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" and understanding during her recovery from abdominal surgery in January.

Sharing the update, she said: "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

She directly addressed people who have been affected by cancer, adding: "Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Kate has faced weeks of online speculation over her health and whereabouts.

Her last public engagement was at Sandringham on Christmas Day, with Kensington Palace announcing that she would not return to public engagements until Easter at the earliest.

Kensington Palace acknowledged from the outset that when she is ready, the Princess may choose to disclose further details about her surgery and recovery.

But aides have also stressed that she is entitled to privacy around her personal medical information.