'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to "ramp up" criticism of the government and how it has dealt with Brexit in the coming months, highlighting issues around Northern Ireland, trade and labour shortages.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to James O'Brien, Sir Keir said there is "no case for rejoining the EU" but Labour will "make it work".

He said: "We can't reverse Brexit. There's no case for rejoining the EU.

"That's not a case for ignoring it though," James argued.

Sir Keir explained: "No, I agree with that. All this government has done - it is the thinnest of deals, they said they can 'get Brexit done' and they thought that was it - job done.

"It's not. We've got to make Brexit work and that means we need to deal with these gaps and these problems.

"We can't go on with these labour shortages, with businesses struggling, we need to make Brexit work.

"So, there's not case for rejoining the EU, but we've got to make Brexit work.

"The Government thought the slogan would do it and that was enough. That's obviously not enough."

Read more: Jacob Rees-Mogg: It's the EU's fault fishermen struggle to sell to Europe - not Brexit

Read more: Andrew Marr blasts Boris for 'ludicrous and offensive' Ukraine Brexit comparison

James asked: "Can you foresee a moment where you might actually mention in PMQs that Brexit is having a negative impact on all of the areas of British life that politicians are supposed to be most concerned about?"

"Yes, we're going to ramp up our criticism across the board in relation to the government because this all goes to the central question of the growth of the economy," Sir Keir said.

"The last 12 years have been absolutely appalling."

He added: "The reason we're so high in tax is because we've been so low in growth.

"Obviously, the government's failure with Brexit is part of that and I certainly intend to take that to the Prime Minister."