King Charles leads solemn Vigil of the Princes as first mourners file past Queen's coffin

12 September 2022, 20:01 | Updated: 12 September 2022, 21:30

King Charles leads siblings in Vigil of the Princes
King Charles leads siblings in Vigil of the Princes. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

King Charles III led the royals in an emotional Vigil of the Princes as the first mourners began filing past the Queen's coffin.

The Queen's four children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. 

After a short procession, King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood on one of the four corners of the oak coffin with their heads bowed in a traditional ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes.  

Charles kept his hands joined and looked towards the floor as members of the public walked past.

His brother Andrew kept his eyes closed for a period of time during the vigil while the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex had their eyes fixed towards the floor.

They stood alongside four suited members of the Royal Company of Archers, who were standing guard dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with arrows and quivers, while Camilla, the Queen Consort, watched on from a distance.

The tradition has been honoured since the death of King George V in 1936, with Princess Anne today becoming the first female royal to take part. 

While Charles, Anne and Edward all appeared in military uniform, Andrew wore only a morning suit, having been banned from wearing uniform on public occasions following his exile from public life amid the fallout from his role in the Jeffrey Epstien scandal.

Respectful well-wishers desperate to pay their respects were overcome with emotion as they solemnly walked past Her Majesty's coffin, having queued for hours through the streets of the Scottish capital.

The Queen will lie in state there for 24 hours before she is flown to London tomorrow ahead of the funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

The King and Queen Consort arrived at the Scottish Parliament at around 5.45pm after holding an audience with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Charles was joined by his siblings the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex for the ceremony. 

The Duke of Sussex and his brother the Prince of Wales did not expected to attend the ceremony.

Charles at the Vigil of the Princes
Charles at the Vigil of the Princes. Picture: Alamy
Charles leads his siblings in Vigil of the Princes
Charles leads his siblings in Vigil of the Princes. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Live updates: King Charles leads procession behind Queen’s coffin ahead of cathedral service

Read More: Heckler who called Prince Andrew "sick old man" arrested during procession

The first people to view the late Queen's coffin at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where it will lie for 24 hours, have spoken about their experience.

George Higgins, a former soldier in the Scots Guards, was at the front of the queue, with hundreds of well-wishers behind him lining George IV bridge.

The 61-year-old has been queuing since 7am, shortly after he finished an overnight shift as a security guard at the University of Edinburgh.

He said: "I've been here since 6.45am, I came straight here after a night shift at work. I took my clothes to work, got changed and came straight here. I'm going back on shift at 9.30pm tonight, so I'm going to be very tired. But it's worth it, with her service to the country, to us, to people and to the Commonwealth, the least I can do is give her a couple of days of my time to say farewell.

"It's a real privilege to be here. I can't believe I'm actually first. I have actually got to pinch myself. It's just luck."

Karen Whitehouse left her home in Loweswater, Cumbria, at 2am this morning to start queuing to pay her respects to the late monarch in the Scottish capital.

Speaking about her moment with the royal coffin, the 64-year-old said: "It was surreal. It was very quiet, everyone was very still. It was like they were all statues. I can't believe I've done it and I was that close. I paid my respects, it was just beautiful."

Today was the first time the monarch had been seen with his mother's coffin since she died at Balmoral on Thursday.

Queen's coffin with the crown on top
Queen's coffin with the crown on top. Picture: Alamy

She was taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse yesterday evening before travelling the 1,200 yards to the service of remembrance. Tomorrow the coffin will be taken to London.

King Charles walked solemnly in step with his younger brothers and sister behind the Queen on the march.

The Crown of Scotland was then placed upon the coffin, which was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland and dressed with a wreath of flowers consisting of white Spray Roses, white Freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather from Balmoral, spray eryngium, foliage, rosemary, hebe, and pittosporum.

It is the oldest of Britain's royal regalia, made in 1540 for King James V from a crown first made 37 years earlier. Weighing 3lbs 10oz, it contains 2lbs of Scottish gold, 42 gems and precious stones and almost 70 Scottish pearls.

Her Majesty herself held the crown in the same church in the weeks after her coronation in 1953.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Met suspend officer who shot Chris Kaba

Police suspend firearms officer who shot dead Chris Kaba in south London

The man ran in the middle of the road to take a picture

Royal fan 'milliseconds from death' after running in front of King's Rolls Royce for picture

Exclusive
Putin is now 'more likely' to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as a show of strength

Russia 'more likely' to use nuclear weapons after facing 'military catastrophe' in Ukraine

Gwyneth Powell who played Grange Hill's headteacher MrsMcClusky dies aged 76

Grange Hill actress Gweyneth Powell dies aged 76 from complications following after surgery

A shopper has claimed that Morrisons have muted the beeping sound on their self checkouts, as a mark of respect to the Queen.

Customers frustrated as Morrisons turns down self-checkout beeps to pay respect to Queen

Heckler arrested for shouting abuse at Andrew during royal procession

Heckler who called Prince Andrew "sick old man" arrested during procession

Tube attacker dubbed 'The Terminator' jailed for life for random machete attack on fellow passenger

'Terminator' Tube attacker who tried to kill a passenger is jailed for life

Queen merchandise and London's Park Plaza County Hall

Firms cash in on Queen as hotel room prices spike up to 400% on eve of state funeral

The Duchess of Sussex (right) has postponed the release of future episodes of her 'Arhcetypes' podcast following the Queen's death.

New episodes of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast on hold due to death of the Queen

Crowds amass in London as roads closed

One million people expected in London to see the Queen's lying in state

Charles leads the Queen's children in sombre procession through the streets of Edinburgh

Moving moment King Charles III leads Queen's children in sombre procession through crowd-lined streets of Edinburgh

Golf course search for gun that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Golf course search for gun that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive

Woman arrested during King’s proclamation in Edinburgh charged with breach of the peace

People come to view and lay floral tributes to the late Queen in Green Park

National minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday to honour ‘life and legacy’ of Queen Elizabeth II

Football faces more cancelations due to overstretched police forces

Overstretched police could mean more football cancellations despite games resuming tomorrow

Mourners face 30 hour queues to see Queen's coffin

Crowds face 30-hour queues stretching back five miles to see the Queen's coffin

Latest News

See more Latest News

R Kelly

Closing arguments heard in R Kelly trial

A capsule containing science experiments after a launch failure on Monday (Blue Origin via AP)

Bezos rocket fails during lift-off with only experiments aboard

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine makes more gains and pushes back to border in places

Director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi

UN nuclear chief pushes for deal on nuclear plant safety zone

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern is greeted by the Queen during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in 2018

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen’s death

Pakistan Floods

Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages

Queen Elizabeth's coffin is being moved through Edinburgh today

The Queen’s final journey: Mourners can pay respects from this afternoon before coffin is flown to London
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai

Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier

New Met police chief Sir Mark Rowley

New Met police chief vows to restore trust in beleaguered force as he is sworn in by the King
A Ukrainian soldier passes by a Russian tank damaged in a battle in a just freed territory on the road to Balakleya in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine

Ukraine ‘pushes Russia back to border’ after retaking ‘village after village’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman
James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

Gordon Brown speaks of importance of Queen and Nelson Mandela's relationship to Commonwealth

Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM
King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London