Live updates: Thousands to line the streets as Queen's coffin begins journey from Balmoral

11 September 2022, 07:20 | Updated: 11 September 2022, 07:23

The Queen's coffin is set to leave from Balmoral
The Queen's coffin is set to leave from Balmoral. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

The Queen's coffin will be driven to Edinburgh today as the long journey down to London begins.

It has been at rest in the ballroom of her beloved Balmoral estate so staff there can say their goodbyes.

Six gamekeepers who work there will lift the oak coffin to a hearse at 10am on Sunday before it begins its six hour journey to Edinburgh.

She will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse where the public will be able to file past in a mini-lying of state.

A day after King Charles was formally proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council, his mother's coffin will travel across the country roads from Balmoral to the Scottish capital.

It will first travel through Ballater, arrive in Aberdeen an hour later, where tributes will be paid at Duthie Park, then head down the A90 to Dundee, where it should arrive at about 2pm.

Thousands are expected to line the route.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister who described today's travel as "poignant", will observe the coffin as it passes the Scottish Parliament and head to Holyroodhouse, where it will stay overnight.

The four reunited to speak to the public

William and Harry's display of unity at Windsor 'followed long negotiations that delayed their walk by almost an hour'

A well-wisher overheard Kate explaining what Louis said when she told him about the Queen’s death

‘At least grannie is with great grandpa now’: Prince Louis’ words when Kate told him of the Queen’s death

A destroyed tank in the Kharkiv region as Ukraine's forces push the Russians back

Russian troops retreat as Ukraine takes back key towns in Kharkiv offensive

The Queen's coffin will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh before being flown to London.

Date of Queen’s funeral confirmed as September 19 as full details of lying-in-state are released

MPs, former staff and well-wishers share their heartwarming anecdotes of the Queen

(L-R) Kate, William, Harry and Meghan arrive at Windsor castle to view tributes and greet well-wishers

Royal Fab Four reunited: Grieving William and Harry joined by Kate and Meghan as they thank wellwishers in Windsor

Prince Andrew consoled his weeping daughters Eugenie and Beatrice. Top right Sophie Wessex views floral tributes as well as (bottom right) Lady Louise Windsor

Royals united in grief: Eugenie breaks down in tears as family read tributes to the Queen at Balmoral

Chris Kaba's family call for Met Police officer to be 'immediately suspended'

Queen to be laid to rest beside her husband, Prince Philip

Queen to be buried beside her husband, Prince Philip, at King George Memorial Chapel in Windsor

Prince Charles has declared a bank holiday for his mother's funeral

King Charles approves bank holiday for Queen's funeral in one of his first acts as monarch

Read it in full: King Charles III's declaration as monarch

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council ceremony in the State Apartments of St James's Palace.

King Charles III takes oath at Accession Ceremony and says he will follow Queen's 'inspiring example'

Charles told Harry not to bring Meghan to see the Queen at Balmoral

Charles told Harry not to bring Meghan to see dying Queen at Balmoral

King Charles' Accession Council begins on Saturday

Accession Council explained: How King Charles will be officially proclaimed as the new monarch

King Charles will be formally declared as the new sovereign

As it happened: King Charles formally declared new sovereign at Accession Council

King Charles will officially replace the Queen as monarch.

King Charles to be formally proclaimed monarch in historic Accession Council ceremony

