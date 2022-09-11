Live

Live updates: Thousands to line the streets as Queen's coffin begins journey from Balmoral

The Queen's coffin is set to leave from Balmoral. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

The Queen's coffin will be driven to Edinburgh today as the long journey down to London begins.

It has been at rest in the ballroom of her beloved Balmoral estate so staff there can say their goodbyes.

Six gamekeepers who work there will lift the oak coffin to a hearse at 10am on Sunday before it begins its six hour journey to Edinburgh.

She will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse where the public will be able to file past in a mini-lying of state.

A day after King Charles was formally proclaimed monarch by the Accession Council, his mother's coffin will travel across the country roads from Balmoral to the Scottish capital.

It will first travel through Ballater, arrive in Aberdeen an hour later, where tributes will be paid at Duthie Park, then head down the A90 to Dundee, where it should arrive at about 2pm.

Thousands are expected to line the route.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister who described today's travel as "poignant", will observe the coffin as it passes the Scottish Parliament and head to Holyroodhouse, where it will stay overnight.