King Charles 'set to star' in Amazon Prime documentary

King Charles is reportedly set to star in a feature-length Amazon Prime film to highlight his environmental work in the UK and overseas.

The film, which began production at Dumfries House in January, will focus on the message King Charles outlined in his book Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World.

In it, he called for a “dramatic revolution” in how we approach the natural world.

This marks a major change for the Royal Family, who, outside of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have preferred to work with British networks when appearing on screen.

“The King is greatly looking forward to seeing how the Harmony concept can be communicated to a new and international audience, using some of the best creative talents in TV,” a Palace source told The Times.

“It’s astonishing, really, what has been put into practice since publication of the original book, 15 years ago, and how many of those pioneering ideas have been adopted in differing ways.

“This is a chance to ‘show, not tell’ how they can transform people, places, and ultimately the planet. I think many will be genuinely amazed at the scale, scope and vision of it all, for which Dumfries House continues to be the ‘living laboratory’.”

While another source added: “Filming has started for the Amazon production and the crew have had some time with the King.

“More than any other documentary he has done before, the aim seems to be to tell the world what the King stands for and what he is all about.”

The Royal Family are believed to have spoken with several streaming platforms before landing on Amazon Prime.