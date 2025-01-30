Kate shares smiles with patients as she follows Diana's footsteps to become patron of Welsh children's hospice

Princess Kate visited the hospice on the day her patronage was announced. Picture: Alamy

By Georgina Greer

Kensington Palace has announced that Princess Kate has become the patron of Tŷ Hafan, the first children’s hospice in Wales, following the footsteps of Diana, Princess of Wales and the King.

Tŷ Hafan, which means 'Haven House' in Welsh, is based in the village of Sully near Cardiff, and provides vital support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Diana was patron from 1995 until her death in 1997, and Charles first took up the role in 2001.

The hospice was founded in 1999 by Suzanne Goodall, after a fundraising campaign lasting more than a decade, when she discovered there was no children's hospice in Wales.

Kate made an unannounced trip on Thursday where she spent time with patients and their families, participating in a 'stay and play' session, where children participate in play and activities alongside their care.

Irfon Rees, chief executive of Ty Hafan, said: "We are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales has become patron of Ty Hafan and it was an absolute pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness to our hospice for the first time today."

"As our patron, Her Royal Highness will be an inspiration for children with life-shortening conditions and their families, our dedicated staff and volunteers and everyone who so generously supports us."

The trip is her second this week and comes as she continues to make a phased return to royal duties after completing a bout of chemotherapy last summer, and follows the princess confirming she is in remission from cancer.

Earlier this week, Kate made a surprise appearance at official commemorations marking Holocaust Memorial Day and later is expected to undertake another visit in south Wales celebrating excellence in Welsh textiles manufacturing.

Kate participated in a 'play and stay' session. Picture: Alamy

