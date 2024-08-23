Lily Allen receives backlash for returning adopted dog to shelter after it ate passports

Lily said the adopted pet dog ‘ruined her life’. Picture: Getty/Global Player

By Charlie Duffield

Singer Lily Allen took her adopted dog back to the animal shelter after it ate her and her children's passports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 39-year-old said the puppy "ruined [her] life" having eaten passports during the pandemic.

She made the confession on the Miss Me? podcast, which she hosts with Miquita Oliver, saying: "We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport and so I took her back to the home."

She said the three passports that the dog ate had visas for herself and her two children, which led to "an absolute logistical nightmare."

As her ex-husband and the father of her two children, Sam Cooper, lives in England, it meant the former popstar was unable to take her children to visit him until the documents were replaced.

She said: “And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f----ing dog had eaten the passports.”

The singer added: “I just couldn’t look at her. I was like, you’ve ruined my life.”

Read Me: 'My little angel': Hannah Lynch's sister pays tribute to 'endlessly caring' teen who died in superyacht with father

Read Me: 'Wrong policy at the wrong time': Labour peer hits out at government for cutting winter fuel allowance

Mary, Lily Allen's adopted puppy. Picture: Instagram

Whilst she did not indicate which specific pet she was referring to, Allen and her husband David Harbour adopted a black puppy named Mary in 2021.

The pet dog had its own Instagram account.

Yet on the podcast Allen said she intends to adopt another dog, which her children wish to name Jude Bellingham.

However, since the release of the podcast, the singer has received criticism from social media fans.

One X user wrote: “Lily Allen is all that’s wrong with the world, got a puppy, used it for likes on Instagram, and then sent it back to the home because it chewed up her family passports that she left within its reach.”

Another X user posted: “Not Lily Allen adopting a puppy then sending it back like it’s a wrongly sized PLT dress because it chewed her up and her kids’ passports.”

You can listen to the full Miss Me? episode on Global Player