Hundreds of drivers left stuck in vehicles in freezing conditions on M2 after serious crash between pedestrian and lorry

Hundreds of drivers were left stuck in their vehicles on the M2. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Hundreds of drivers found themselves stranded in their vehicles amid freezing temperatures following a serious accident on the M2.

The eastbound lanes remain completely shut, with one westbound lane also closed between junctions 6 (Faversham) and 5 (Sittingbourne) in Kent.

National Highways confirmed the crash, which occurred around 8 PM on Wednesday, involved a lorry and a pedestrian.

Authorities stated the closures will remain in effect until at least midday on Thursday as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

Motorists trapped in the eastbound section were stuck in their cars for hours, with the situation only alleviated at around 2am when all traffic was finally turned around and allowed to move.

A diversion has been set up for drivers, and Kent Police are on-site conducting extensive investigations into the cause of the collision.

The #M2 in #Kent is closed eastbound between J5 near #Stockbury to J6 #Faversham.

This is due to a serious collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.



All emergency services are on scene.



The #M2 in #Kent is closed eastbound between J5 near #Stockbury to J6 #Faversham.

This is due to a serious collision between a lorry and a pedestrian.

All emergency services are on scene.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for swathes of the UK, which have now been extended across several regions until Sunday.

On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season, warning conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

The amber warning covers the east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London until 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office added cold northerly winds will continue through the week across much of the UK.

These conditions have already led to widespread disruption, with numerous train cancellations and road delays over the past two days as the freezing weather continues to affect travel across the country.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK. Picture: Getty

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Drivers are warned of significant delays on the M2 following a serious collision involving a pedestrian on the coastbound carriageway.

"The collision happened at around 8.10pm on Wednesday 20 November, between junction 5 near Stockbury and junction 6 for Faversham.

"Police and other emergency services are at the scene and the coastbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

"Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and are urged to check for travel updates on the Highways website."

A National Highways spokesperson added: "The #M2 in #Kent is closed eastbound between J5 near #Stockbury to J6 #Faversham.

"This is due to a serious collision between a lorry and a pedestrian."All emergency services are on scene."