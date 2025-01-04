Man in his 30s dies after falling from block of flats in east London

By Charlie Duffield

A man in his 30s has died after falling from a block of flats in East London.

Emergency services were called to the complex on Gillender Street, Bromley By Bow, shortly after 2.20pm on Friday January 3.

They discovered the body of a man at the scene after he fell from a height, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon was established and an investigation is ongoing.

However, police have said that they do not believe the death is suspicious.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police and ambulance colleagues were called at 14:21hrs on Friday, 3 January, to Gillender Street, E3.

"A man had fallen from height at a block of flats. Sadly, the man – aged in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The family of the man have been made aware and police are supporting them."

Enquiries continue, but the death is not thought to be suspicious at this stage.

A police cordon and road closures remain in place.

The block of flats is part of a complex called Three Waters, built at the intersection of Bow Creek, the River Lea and Limehouse Cut at Bow Lock.