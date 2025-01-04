World's oldest person dies aged 116

This photo provided by the city of Ashiya shows Tomiko Itooka, being celebrated for her 116th birthday at the nursing home she lives in Ashiya, western Japan. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The world’s oldest person has died at the age of 116.

Tomiko Itooka, from Japan, was recognised as the oldest person on earth by Guinness World Records.

Ms Itooka died on December 29 at a care home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, central Japan, according to staff.

Known for her love of bananas and a yogurt-flavoured Japanese drink called Calpis, Ms Itooka was born on May 23, 1908.

She was officially named as the oldest person last year following the death of 117-year-old Maria Branyas, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

Upon learning of her achievement, she simply replied: "Thank you."

When Ms Itooka celebrated her birthday last year, she received flowers, a cake and a card from the mayor.

Born in Osaka, Itooka was a volleyball player in high school, and long had a reputation for a sprightly spirit, officials said. She climbed the 10,062ft Mount Ontake twice.

She was married at 20 and had two daughters and two sons, according to Guinness.

Ms Itooka managed the office of her husband's textile factory during the Second World War. She lived alone in Nara after her husband died in 1979.

She is survived by one son and one daughter, and five grandchildren. A funeral service was held with family and friends.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, the world's oldest person is now 116-year-old Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, who was born 16 days after Ms Itooka.

This news comes just months after the death of the world’s oldest man in Southport, England, aged 112.

John Tinniswood. Picture: Creative Commons

John Tinniswood, a Liverpudlian who was born four months after the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, died "surrounded by music and love", his family said.

He was born on August 26 1912 and became the world's oldest living man this April.

Mr Tinniswood, survived by his daughter Susan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, lived to be the fourth-oldest British man in recorded history.

His family said: "John always liked to say thank you. So, on his behalf, thanks to all those who cared for him over the years, including his carers at the Hollies care home, his GPs, district nurses, occupational therapist and other NHS staff.

John had many fine qualities. He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at maths and a great conversationalist."

They added: "John moved to the Hollies rest home just before his 100th birthday and his kindness and enthusiasm for life were an inspiration to the care home staff and his fellow residents."

Earlier this year, he told Guinness World Records he felt "no different" to be turning 112.

He said: "I don't feel that age, I don't get excited over it. That's probably why I've reached it.

"I just take it in my stride like anything else, why I've lived that long I have no idea at all.

"I can't think of any special secrets I have. I was quite active as a youngster, I did a lot of walking. Whether that had something to do with it, I don't know. But, to me, I'm no different [to anyone]. No different at all."