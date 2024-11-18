Met officer charged with GBH after ‘tasering man’ before fall from building that left him with life-changing injuries

18 November 2024, 14:41

Met officer charged with GBH after ‘tasering man’ before fall from building that left him with life-changing injuries. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged after allegedly tasering a man who then fell off a building and was left with life-changing injuries.

PC Liam Newman, 30, is set to appear in court over the charge of grievous bodily harm (GBH) following the incident on Chigwell Road in Woodford, east London, on 24 April 2022.

PC Newman is said to have chased the 61-year-old male on foot when the suspect climbed onto “a shed structure”, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The man then allegedly fell after Mr Newman fired his taser at him, the watchdog said.

The Met Police confirmed that the officer, who was based at Ilford Police station at the time, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK.
Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

The IOPC carried out a year-long investigation before passing a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which then authorised the charge.

Ch Supt Stuart Bell, lead for policing in Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham, said he was “acutely aware” of the level of public concern about the incident.

He added: “Our officers understand it is vitally important to maintain public trust and confidence, and that such matters are thoroughly investigated.

“Given criminal proceedings are now active we must now allow the circumstances to be examined in open court.”

Any misconduct matters will be considered following the court process, the Met added.

