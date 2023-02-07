Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape and assault

Metropolitan Police officers are pictured on duty (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and assault.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pc Jorden Brown will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court tomorrow charged with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm against the same victim.

Brown is attached to the Central East Command Unit.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between November 2018 and February 2019.

They all relate to one victim known to Brown, the Met said, and are thought to have taken place off-duty.

Brown has been suspended from the force, it added.

The announcement was made while serial rapist David Carrick was being sentenced to life in prison for 36 rapes at Southwark Crown Court.