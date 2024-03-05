Science minister Michelle Donelan pays damages to academic after suggesting she had sympathy for Hamas

5 March 2024, 21:38 | Updated: 5 March 2024, 21:41

Michelle Donelan
Michelle Donelan. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Science minister Michelle Donelan has paid damages to an academic after she suggested she supported Hamas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Donelan retracted her comments about Professor Kate Sang and agreed to pay her an undisclosed amount. She said there was "no evidence" that the academic was a Hamas supporter.

Taxpayers are said to be covering the sum that Prof Sang will received. The payout was made to cut costs from protracted legal action.

Labour said Ms Donelan's "false allegations" against academics marked a "new low in government standards".

The minister had tweeted a letter she had written to UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) in October, expressing "disgust and outrage" that Prof Sang and another academic, Dr Kamna Patel, had "shared extremist views" and, in Prof Sang's case, expressed sympathy for the terrorist group after the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Read more: Science secretary stumbles as she’s pressed on whether new Rosebank oil field will actually benefit UK

Read more: Women who ‘celebrated’ October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free after being found guilty of terror offence

The letter followed a tweet by Prof Sang saying "this is disturbing", and containing a link to a newspaper article headlined 'Suella Braverman urges police to crack down on Hamas support in UK'.

Dr Patel had retweeted a post describing Israeli actions as "genocide and apartheid".

Both of them had recently been appointed to the UKRI advisory group on equality, diversity and inclusion.

Ms Donelan said they "appear to have contravened the Nolan principles of public life" and should be removed from the group.

Both Prof Sang and Dr Patel were investigated by UKRI, which did not find any evidence that they had expressed extremist views or support for Hamas, or breached the terms of their appointments.

Michelle Donelan
Michelle Donelan. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Tuesday, Ms Donelan accepted that Prof Sang's comments referred to the Guardian story as a whole, and not just the headline, which focused on the Government's crackdown on support for Hamas.

She said: "I am grateful for Professor Sang's clarification, and I am pleased to be able to withdraw my original concerns in relation to this specific tweet.

"I will make this clear to UKRI which has also now concluded that there is no evidence of any breach of the Nolan principles or failings in the appointment process to the EDI board.

"As I said to the media at the time, and I want to reiterate now: I have never thought or claimed that Professor Sang, or any member of the board, committed a criminal offence.

"I fully accept that she is not an extremist, a supporter of Hamas or any other proscribed organisation and I note that an independent investigation has concluded that there is no evidence that she is. I have deleted my original post to my X account."

Nick Ferrari is joined by Michelle Donelan

Prof Sang said: "I am delighted that this matter has now concluded, but very disturbed by the way in which Michelle Donelan and UKRI behaved.

"Had they asked me at the start, I would have explained the true position. Instead, Michelle Donelan made a cheap political point at my expense and caused serious damage to my reputation. I propose to donate part of the damages she has paid to a charity."

Dr Patel described the experience as "distressing", saying she was "glad" the process had concluded.

She said: "There was never any need for UKRI to investigate as it should have been obvious from the start that we had not breached the Nolan principles or expressed extremist views.

"Worryingly, it appears UKRI were steered by who made the claim and not its substance."

The University and College Union (UCU) criticised Ms Donelan for her "outrageous attack on academic freedom".

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "This investigation completely exonerates our members and confirms Michelle Donelan's unprecedented, politicised intervention was an outrageous attack on academic freedom.

"This whole affair has had a chilling effect on university campuses and exposes the lie that hard-right Tory ministers are the supposed guardians of free speech.

"Donelan must now apologise for throwing the careers of highly respected academics into turmoil for the sake of another Tory anti-woke headline."

Shadow science secretary Peter Kyle said: "The Secretary of State must prove she still has the confidence of the research community after using her department to make false allegations against academics.

"Accusing researchers of sharing extremist material and sympathising with a proscribed group, without any proof, is a new low in government standards.

"A Labour government would focus on actually delivering for our world-class scientists and research institutions, who will be a key part of our mission-led government."

A Government source said the Prime Minister has "full confidence" in Ms Donelan, an "excellent minister".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pedestrians walk past a soldier guarding the area near the international airport in Port-au-Prince

Haiti PM lands in Puerto Rico as he tries to return home to quell gang violence

The Princess of Wales may not lead Trooping the Colour in June

Army 'to remove claim that Kate will attend Trooping the Colour' as part of comeback to royal duties

Alexei Navalny's grave

Russian spymaster says Alexei Navalny died of natural causes

The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle scolds wild conspiracy theories about Kate and says 'there's a reason' she's away from limelight
People next to a copy of the famous photo

VJ Day kiss photo will stay on display as memo requesting removal is reversed

Workers clean up tumbleweeds

Tumbleweeds roll in and blanket parts of US city

Israeli troops move near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel

Gaza ceasefire talks fail to achieve a breakthrough, Egypt says

International Court Ukraine

International court seeks arrest of two Russian officers linked to Ukraine war

A Russian ship named Caesar Kunikov passes through the Dardanelles strait in Turkey en route to the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 (Burak Gezen/AP)

Ukraine ‘sinks Russian warship’ in the Black Sea using high-tech drones

Here's everything to expect in the Spring Budget.

Everything to expect in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget: From tax cuts to vape duty

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

'Bankrupt' Birmingham approves 'devastating' 21% council tax hike and £300 million cuts

A Paris 2024 Olympics sign

Tourists will not have free access to Olympics opening ceremony along Seine

Wes Streeting said he thought it was likely a general election would be called in May

'All the indicators point towards a May election', Wes Streeting says, as he accuses Sunak of 'squatting' in No. 10

Fire in Detroit

Explosive fire at site in US housing vaping supplies sends debris a mile away

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift encourages fans to vote on Super Tuesday

Paul Gascoigne is homeless and living with his agent

Paul Gascoigne says he is homeless and living in agent's spare room, as he continues to battle alcoholism

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be hoping to pick up many delegates on Super Tuesday

What is Super Tuesday? Everything you need to know as US voters in 16 states choose presidential nominees
Proposal to close Spain's bars and restaurants earlier causes outrage among proprietors and furious tourists

Spain's government proposes early bar and restaurant closures, sparking outrage from proprietors and furious tourists
Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

Super Tuesday contests poised to move Biden and Trump closer to November rematch

The "nightmarish" creature belongs to the mosasaurs, a family of giant marine lizards, which are the ancestors of the modern-day Komodo dragon and anaconda.

'Nightmarish' sea lizard with dagger-like teeth ruled the oceans as dinosaurs roamed the land, scientists discover
Sir Mark Rowley said police were being labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascist’

Police labelled both ‘woke’ and ‘fascists’ over pro-Palestinian marches, Met chief says

Glitter will not be attending today's hearing.

Gary Glitter loses bid to stop victim from taking chunk of his £6 million fortune

Facebook and Instagram have gone down, according to thousands of the social media platforms' users

Facebook and Instagram down: Social media users report issues as Meta platforms experience worldwide outage
'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights

'Bankrupt' Birmingham Council set to vote on 21% tax hike as residents face bin collection cuts and dimmed streetlights
A 10-year-old girl who was found dead near Birmingham has been pictured for the first time.

'Rest easy princess': Tributes to 10-year-old girl found dead as 'laughing' woman, 33, arrested
Germany Tesla

Production at Tesla plant halted after suspected arson attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King has continued royal duties amid his cancer treatment as he met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of tomorrow's budget

Royals return? King Charles meets Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget after MoD said Kate will attend Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales will lead Trooping the Colour in June

Kate's return: Princess to play major role in Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties after surgery
Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit