Mother dies after being 'driven off the road by Albanian drugs gang' as partner rushed to hospital after horror smash

Amy-Rose Wilson was killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

A young mother has died after the car she was driving was forced off the road, with Albanian drug dealers said to have been behind the wheel of the other vehicle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Amy-Rose Wilson, 27, and her partner Ryan Paterson, 22, were chased down and driven off the road in the Scottish town of Falkirk on Sunday.

Ms Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mr Paterson was taken to hospital. Ms Wilson leaves behind a young son.

Police said the people in the other car drove off, and officers have since launched a murder investigation.

An insider said that the drivers were an Albanian drugs gang pursuing the vehicle over an unpaid debt.

Read more: Woman charged with manslaughter after death of Fatiha Sabrin, 11

Read more: Police 'keen' to speak to parents who 'are aware of their children being offered cash by stranger to kick him in the groin'

Amy-Rose Wilson. Picture: Facebook

:Amy was an innocent victim in this," they told the Sun. "A gang of Albanians are said to have been owed a lot of money and came looking for it," they told the Sun.

"It was nothing to do with Amy. They’ve been trying to get the money for months and we all knew something really bad would end up happening."

This was the second pursuit, the paper reported, with the first taking place several months previously. The drivers were said to be different.

Speaking about the previous pursuit in April, Ms Wilson said on social media: "I just drove as normal, I’m not bothered by their childish behaviour & games.“They will get bored and move on."

Mr Paterson said: "They’re actually stalking me sitting at the end of the street."

Amy-Rose Wilson. Picture: Facebook

Well-wishers left notes at the scene of the crash.​

One from her father read: “Amy Rose, my darling daughter. I will find you again in heaven, I love you forever, until we meet again.

"RIP beautiful. Love always, Dad xxx."

A friend said: "I just keep thinking she’s going to message me and this will all be a bad dream.

"All I can think about is how scared she’d have been."We’re all in shock, we can’t get our heads around it."

Appealing for witnesses, Detective Inspector Hazel Reid, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “It is imperative we trace the occupants of the Mercedes who fled the scene.

“We believe this vehicle has pursued the Vauxhall in a dangerous fashion, resulting in a crash with the Tiguan."

"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door to door enquiries are also being carried out. I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage they think would assist the enquiry.

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers. It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, no matter how insignificant it might seem.

"Officers can also be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference 2938 of Saturday, 29 July, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.