Pictured: Brit feared dead in Nepal plane crash

16 January 2023, 16:27 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 17:36

Ruan Crighton is believed to have been on board the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 flight
Ruan Crighton is believed to have been on board the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 flight. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

A passenger on the plane which crashed in Nepal on Sunday has been named as UK national Ryan Calum Crighton.

Mr Crighton's name among the names of passengers published by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, where his nationality was listed as Irish, thought he was travelling on a UK passport.

It is understood Mr Crighton had only celebrated his 34th birthday, which fell on January 14 - the day before the crash.

Mr Crighton, a talented ballet dancer, spent several years at the Central School of Ballet in London in 2005, before moving to Slovakia to become a dancer with the Slovak National Theatre in Slovakia until 2013.

A friend and dancer of Mr Crighton at Slovak National Theatre paid tribute to his late friend.

"I got the info yesterday, but I was hoping it wasn't him," he told the Irish Daily Mail.

"Ruan was one of my best friends. We dance together on stage for years… I'm devastated. It is very hard to say something about [him] right now. But first he was a sunshine."

Read More: Day of mourning in Nepal after plane crash kills at least 69

Read More: Man dies after crashing car into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

A spokesman for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs can confirm that an individual indicated in reports as being Irish is a UK national.

"The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is providing consular support.

"Our deepest sympathies go to all those who have been affected by this tragic plane crash."

Ruan Calum Crighton
Ruan Calum Crighton. Picture: Instagram

An FCDO spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Nepal and are in contact with the local authorities."

Some 74 people were on board the Yeti Airlines flight from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara, with the death toll rising to 68 on Sunday.

It is believed fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board, according to Nepal's aviation authority.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash, which is Nepal's air crash in 30 years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/PA)

Republicans demand information on Joe Biden’s visitor logs

Breaking
1

Teachers will join wave of public sector strikes after voting for industrial action

The car smashed into the wall of the dealership

Child and woman die after being hit by Audi as it smashed into dealership in Leeds

The Met Office has warned England will experience cold weather from 9am on Monday 16 January to 9am on Friday 20 January.

Pensioners urged to heat homes to over 18 degrees as Met Office issues cold weather alert

A man has been left in critical condition after being hit by two cars in Finsbury Park

Man, 20, in critical condition after double hit and run 'involving Audi and Zip car' in north London

Gina Lollobrigida

Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

A police officer stands on the roof of a hotel in Davos (Markus Schreiber/PA)

What to expect as world’s elite gathers in Davos for first time since pandemic

Suella Braverman said she remains "committed" to the deportation plan

Government's Rwanda deportation scheme ruling can be appealed, High Court says

Boris Johnson is writing a memoir about his time in office

'A memoir like no other': Boris Johnson to publish bombshell tell-all book about time as Prime Minister

PC David Carrick

Appalling nature of David Carrick's crimes, from urinating on victims, locking them in his cupboard and torturing them

Brixton O2 Academy the day after the incident on 15 December

Brixton O2 Academy to remain closed for three months after fatal crush that left two people dead

A group of teenagers reportedly threw a petrol bomb and a heavy glass bottle at firefighters

Group of unruly teenagers slammed after hurling a petrol bomb at firefighters who they lured to decoy fire

Jeremy Clarkson has apologised directly to Harry and Meghan

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan for saying he wants her stripped naked and pelted with excrement

Challenger 2s are on the way to Ukraine

Russia threatens to 'burn' Britain's Challenger 2 tanks sent to Ukraine

Nepal crash site

Day of mourning in Nepal after plane crash kills at least 69

Denise Fergus said the move would be "historic"

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables may never get out of prison under new law, victim's mum says

Latest News

See more Latest News

The wrecked limousine

Man dies after crashing car into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

Germany Coal Protest

Last activists leave village at heart of German coal protest

Greece Former King

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to last king of Greece

Carrick, an armed PC, served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection unit of the Met.

Met slammed for missing nine chances to stop rapist cop David Carrick as he admits attacking 12 women over 17 years
A woman is carried from rubble

Apartment block missile strike death toll rises as Russia prepares for long war

Nicolee Lines, 28, has been spared jail after grooming a teenager into a sexual relationship

Mum-of-three avoids jail after grooming underage boy into sexual relationship

Gina Lollobrigida has died

Golden Age of Hollywood star Gina Lollobrigida dies aged 95

M&S announce 20 new store openings, 12 food halls and the creation of 3400 new jobs

M&S announce 20 new store openings, 12 food halls and the creation of 3400 new jobs

Denaro in the police car

Italian police arrest fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

PC David Carrick

Met police officer admits 49 sex crimes including 24 rapes in horrific campaign of abuse spanning 17 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’
Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor
LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

nick ferrari

Everyone has the right to protest despite holding up 'mythical' ambulances, caller argues

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit