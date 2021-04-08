Police launch hunt for 13-year-old twins who went missing in south-west London

Poppy and Lily Myers went missing in south-west London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Nick Hardinges

Police have launched a hunt for 13-year-old twins Poppy and Lily Myers who went missing five days ago in south-west London.

The sisters were last seen on Egerton Road, Twickenham, at around 2pm on Saturday 3 April.

They were reported missing later that same day.

Police appealing for information about the two girls have described them as having slim builds and being around 5ft 2in tall.

Poppy has blonde-brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a long, white coat and knee-length riding boots.

Lily has brown hair and was last seen wearing black trousers and black platform boots.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a missing person investigation, led by the force's South West Area Command Safeguarding Unit.

So far, enquiries have established the twins may be in the Northwood area and that they have strong ties to Hillingdon.

Officers believe they contacted friends as recently as this morning.

The Met is urging parents who believe their children may be friends with the pair to find out if they have been in touch and to contact police with any relevant information.

Anyone who sees Poppy and Lily should call 999, or anyone with other information about their whereabouts should call 101 providing the reference 21MIS009223.