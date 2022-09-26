Pub landlady sets up OnlyFans to save her business as energy bills soar

Pub landlady sets up OnlyFans to help pay energy bills. Picture: Facebook / OnlyFans

By Danielle DeWolfe

A pub landlady has taken to OnlyFans in a bid to save her business, as energy price rises and the cost of living crisis continue to bite.

Sharing the revealing snaps for £12-a-month via the popular internet content subscription site, 40-year-old Lauren Beers initially floated the idea as a means of paying her beloved Huddersfield boozer's bills.

Speaking to The Sun, Lauren said: “I’ve only ever been really good at 3 things: Pulling pints, Necking pints and T*TS.

“So . . . I thought I’d combine a guy’s (and lots of girls’) favourite things.”

Complete with a compelling sales pitch – “You subscribing could mean the survival of a Great British Boozer,” says Mrs Beers – it’s a concept that’s proving popular.

Created with the full support of her husband Paul, the landlady’s decision came as energy bills across the country are set to soar.

Landlady Mrs Beers with husband Paul at The Coach & Horses. Picture: Facebook

With the nation’s already cash-strapped watering holes set to feel the pinch, many pubs are already expected to close, as energy costs rise by as much as 300% according to brewery bosses.

The couple’s innovative idea now looks set to ease the impending financial burden.

Subscribers can expect to see a range of holiday and swimsuit snaps featuring Mrs Beers, with the couple’s social media account offering a glimpse of what to expect.

The pub’s Facebook page also holds a host of images, including Mrs Beers dressed as Princess Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin during one pub event.

One regular to The Wagon & Horses put it simply when they said: “Lauren is a cracker with a twinkle in her eye. She’ll be a big hit.”

