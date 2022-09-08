Breaking News

Liz Truss freezes energy bills at £2,500 for two years saving Brits £1,000 in 'extraordinary' plan to tackle crisis

8 September 2022, 11:46 | Updated: 8 September 2022, 13:02

  • Household energy bills will be capped at £2,500 a year for the next two years
  • Liz Truss said this will save the average household £1,000 a year
  • How it is costed will be revealed later, but the green levy has been suspended
  • Government will boost energy supply, including through North Sea oil and gas, and through nuclear, solar and wind
Liz Truss has announced a new cap on energy bills
Liz Truss has announced a new cap on energy bills. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Liz Truss has unveiled her plan to tackle the energy crisis, which she says will save the typical household £1,000 a year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Government will introduce an "energy price guarantee" which the new Prime Minister said will "give people certainty on energy bills".

It means no household will pay more than £2,500 a year for each of the next two years.

It has partly been funded by suspending the green levy, and supersedes the Ofgem price cap.

As part of the measures, the ban on fracking has also been ended, with supporters of the method hoping it would boost domestic energy production and help lower costs, while domestic energy production will be boosted by issuing more than 100 licences to exploit North Sea oil and gas, and an aim to get up to a quarter of British electricity production to be nuclear by 2050.

She told MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday: "This Government is moving immediately to introduce a new energy price guarantee that will give people certainty on energy bills, it will curb inflation and boost growth.

"This guarantee, which includes a temporary suspension of green levies, means that from October 1 a typical household will pay no more than £2,500 per year for each of the next two years while we get the energy market back on track.

"This will save a typical household £1,000 a year. It comes in addition to the £400 energy bills support scheme. This guarantee supersedes the Ofgem price cap and has been agreed with energy retailers."

You can follow the latest on LBC on Global Player

Ms Truss also announced help for businesses, charities and public sector organisations with their energy costs, offering a guarantee similar for private households that will last for six months.

It will provide more help after those six months for vulnerable parts of the economy, such as pubs and the wider hospitality sector.

Who gets help will be decided in a three-month review, and she said businesses "in the meantime" should look at ways to become more energy efficient.

The cost of the plan will be set out by new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, though Ms Truss again ruled out a windfall tax, and be brought in by emergency legislation.

It is thought it could cost in the region of £150bn.

It will partly be offset by improving energy supply. An energy supply taskforce, similar to the Covid vaccine group, has been set up which will negotiate new contracts with gas suppliers, and she wants the UK to be a net energy exporter by 2040.

Liz Truss has unveiled a Government-imposed price cap on energy bills
Liz Truss has unveiled a Government-imposed price cap on energy bills. Picture: Parliament TV

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged the Government's arguments about a windfall tax deterring investment.

Sir Keir told the Commons: "It does come down to this basic point. Everybody in this House recognises that profits are needed for investment in all businesses."

After jeers from the Tory benches, the Labour leader added: "But in this case these are unexpected profits that they were not expected to make.

"When the chief executive of BP says this will not deter any investment, it is a bit rich for those opposite to say he is completely wrong.

"He is the chief executive of BP, he has made his case, it is the complete opposite of the case the Prime Minister is trying to make."

Domestic energy, including North Sea oil and gas production, will be ramped up, with more than 100 new licences to exploit it set to be awarded.

Ms Truss will also launch what she called 'Great British Nuclear', a bid to generate up to 25 per cent of Britain's electricity by 2050.

The Government will reform the regulation of the energy market, and ensure it is still on target for Net Zero by 2050.

It wants to accelerate supply from other sources including wind and solar.

Sir Keir suggested the prime minister was not on the side of voters, as she expected them to foot the bill for the cost-of-living support package.

He told the Commons: "Ask voters whether they think that it is fair that they pick up the bill, or those companies that make profits they didn't expect to make, and there is only one answer to that question.

"It is a very simply question of whose side are you on?"

He added: "I am afraid this isn't a one-off because not only is the Prime Minister refusing to extend the windfall tax, she is also choosing to cut corporation tax. An extra £17bn in tax cuts for companies that are already doing well.

"That means handing a tax cut to the water companies polluting our beaches, handing tax cuts to the banks, hand a tax cut to Amazon.

She is making that choice even though households and public services need every penny they can get."

Save the Children said it is "encouraging" to see the Prime Minister "commit large sums of money to help people through the cost-of-living crisis".

But the charity said it will not prevent "many" families from reaching crisis point this winter.

Head of child poverty Becca Lyon said: "If there is enough money to pay the energy bills of the rich and not ask energy giants to pay a penny more, surely there should be enough money to make sure no family has to choose between heating and eating this winter."

She added: "The Prime Minister needs to deliver a plan that provides targeted support to families on low incomes who are juggling big bills on all fronts.

"The best way to do this is by putting more money into Universal Credit - this should be done immediately."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral where doctors are concerned for her health

Queen's doctors 'concerned about monarch's health' put her under medical supervision at Balmoral

Diet cola warnings over links to heart disease

Diet cola warning as artificial sweeteners linked to heart attacks and strokes

Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.

'I encouraged her to visit, I thought the UK was safe': Grandfather of Canadian murdered by boyfriend admits

LBC announces the exciting new weekend lineup

LBC announces exciting new-look weekend schedule

'Many' benefits of Brexit - including removing bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

'Many' benefits of Brexit including removing cap on bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

assadas

'Most pro-business PMQs that I can remember': Lord Spencer praises Liz Truss' debut PMQs clash with Keir Starmer

Truss' energy price plan to offer 'comfort and clarity' to Brits, levelling up sec pledges

Truss' energy price plan to offer 'comfort and clarity' to Brits, housing sec pledges

Mr Urey was tortured, Ukraine has claimed

Brit aid worker who died after being captured in Ukraine 'suffered unspeakable torture'

Former England footballer Faye Dunn has been sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars for her role in a plot to supply 24kgs of cannabis.

Ex England footballer jailed over plot to smuggle 24kgs of cannabis

Mr Grant had said he was "buzzing" about being appointed

Scotland's male 'period dignity officer' takes legal action under Equality Act after post is scrapped following backlash

Rough gas storage facility and Liz Truss who will unveil plans to tackle energy crisis today.

Why is Britain relying on European pipelines to keep gas supplies despite fears of extreme winter shortages?

Myles Sanderson died after being caught by police

Final suspect in mass stabbings in Canada dies after being caught by police

Liz Truss is set to announce her energy plan on Thursday

Truss set to freeze energy bills for two years, launch dash for North Sea gas and restart fracking to tackle crisis

Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner.

Student who published PhD about masturbating to comics 'of young boys' faces police investigation for child porn offences
Liz Truss is set to announce her energy plan on Thursday

Liz Truss to set out 'decisive action' to battle spiralling energy bills

The family have been pictured together for the occasion

First day of school: William and Kate pictured with 'excited' Cambridge children as they meet new teachers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze following a Russian attack in Sloviansk in Ukraine

US announces two billion dollars in military aid for Europe

Adrien Brody, left, and Ana de Armas in Blonde

Marilyn Monroe film Blonde to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Power stations in the Hunter Valley, Australia

Australia enshrines 43% greenhouse gas reduction target in law

Rescuers transfer a villager through a damaged mountain road near Moxi Town of Luding County, south-west China's Sichuan Province

Heavy rain after deadly China earthquake complicates recovery

Fashion from the Christian Siriano collection is modelled during Fashion Week on Wednesday September 7 2022 in New York

In Pictures: New York Fashion Week opens at Elizabeth Taylor’s former townhouse

Family and friends watch as investigators search for a father and three children

Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

Commuters wearing face masks wait for a ride at a bus stop in Manila, Philippines

Philippines set to scrap compulsory mask wearing outdoors

Fire engines outside a karaoke parlour following a fire in Thuan An city, southern Vietnam

At least 32 die in fire at karaoke parlour in Vietnam

Robert Telles

Public official arrested in US after reporter who investigated him is killed

UN Security Council

US says hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London