Retired US cop missing on Greek island days after Michael Mosley's body found - as temperatures hit 40 degrees

57-year-old American tourist Eric Calibet has been missing for two days (Credit: Municipality of Amorgos). Picture: Municipality of Amorgos

By Alex Croft

An ex-police officer has gone missing on a Greek island - just days after the body of TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on the island of Symi.

Eric Calibet, 59, set off from the port of Aegiali on a solo trek around the island of Amorgos at 7am - but never returned.

The American tourist is believed to have left for a four-hour hike to Katapola, the island’s main port, on a day when temperatures soared above 37 degrees celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit.

After he failed to return in eight hours, his friend contacted the police to report him missing.

A search operation was launched on Tuesday afternoon with police contacting mobile operators to request data on his last known locations.

Mr Calibet’s last contact was with his sister - to whom he reportedly sent a picture of a trail sign, according to local media outlets.

Looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack. pic.twitter.com/KuFcYizdL4 — Nomadpossum 🐟🇬🇷 🇦🇺 (@nomadpossum) June 12, 2024

The Deputy Mayor of Tourism and Social Welfare in Amorgos said Mr Calibet was a regular visitor on the island for many years, and was a keen hiker who “knows Amorgos better than I do”, according to an X user sharing a local media report.

This morning, the same user reported that Mr Calibet stopped for a drink at a remote shop at 10:30am as the intense heat built on the island

The shopkeeper reportedly offered to call the ex-officer a taxi - but he refused.

On Wednesday, reinforcements were called in from the nearby Naxos island - but there has been no update in the search for his whereabouts.

Important update from the Deputy Mayor of Tourism and Social Welfare of Amorgos; the missing man Eric Calibet was a regular visitor to the island for many years, an experienced hiker and in the local man's words 'he knows Amorgos better than I do.' — Nomadpossum 🐟🇬🇷 🇦🇺 (@nomadpossum) June 12, 2024

Greece is going through a major heatwave, with temperatures expected to soar to 41 degrees celsius in Athens today (Thursday 13 June).

Schools and tourist sights, including the Acropolis, were closed after an excessive heat warning was put in place by Greek authorities from Wednesday morning until 8pm tonight, Sky News reported.

The disappearance comes just days after the body of celebrity TV doctor and nutritionist Michael Mosley after setting off on a lone walk through the island of Symi.

After a four day search, Mr Mosley’s body was found behind a wall next to a resort on Agia Marina beach - where it is believed he died of natural causes.

The post-mortem found that the 67-year-old died last Wednesday, with no initial signs of injury.