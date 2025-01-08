Sara Sharif's stepmother given 'easy' job in prison library and 'allowed to cook for other inmates'

Sara Sharif's stepmum has been given an 'easy' job in a prison library. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sara Sharif's stepmother has been given an 'easy' job in a prison library.

Beinash Batool, 30, was given the role at HMP Bronzefield while she awaited trial over the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif.

A former inmate told the Sun: "She got a job in the library in her block almost as soon as she got there.

"It's the job everyone wants in there, you only have to work a few days a week and it’s quite easy."

The woman, who was released from the prison in Surrey last October, said Batool was also given permission to make food for other inmates.

"She was even allowed into the kitchen to cook a meal during the Eid religious festival for fellow prisoners," she said.

Batool was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 33 years after being found guilty.

Meanwhile, Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years.

The child was 'beaten to death' at the family home, with the judge highlighting that “the degree of cruelty involved is almost inconceivable”.

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of causing or allowing her death.

Sara Sharif was murdered by her father and stepmother. Picture: Surrey Police

The revelation comes after Sara's father was last week ambushed by two inmates in his prison cell and had his neck slashed with the lid of a tuna can.

"He was lucky to survive, has had to have stitches and will have scars as a permanent reminder of the attack," a source told the Sun.

"Something like this was always on the cards, and an attack was probably only a matter of time.

"Sharif has tried to keep his head down since coming into the jail, but word quickly got round about who he was.

"Inmates were not happy he is in there with them and, although the other prisoners are in for heinous crimes, a lot of them don’t like people who attack children."

Urfan Sharif. Picture: Surrey Police

Former prison governor Vanessa Frake previously warned that Sharif and Batool would be seen as "the lowest of the low" in prison.

She told the Mirror: "There is a hierarchical system between inmates. Those that murder, rape or molest children are seen as the lowest of the low.

"The dreadful abuse and murder of Sara Sharif has highlighted Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik to other prisoners.

"There will be no hiding from their crimes behind bars."