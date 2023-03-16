Terrifying moment Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

CCTV footage shows the terrifying moment boxing star Amir Khan had his £70,000 diamond watch robbed at gunpoint in east London.

Mr Khan, 36, was leaving the Sahara Grill in Leyton, East London, with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 31, and their friend Omar Khalid, on April 18 last year when the terrifying attack took place.

The gunman can be seen striding towards the light-welterweight boxer as he left the building.

With thugs pointing the weapon in the Bolton-born boxer's face, the group then grabbed the £72,000 custom-made Franck Muller watch before pointing the weapon at Mr Khan’s friend.

It comes after the former world boxing champion told a court how looking down the barrel of a gun as he was robbed of his £70,000 watch was scarier than any of his fights.

Mr Khan, 36, said his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, 31, was "screaming and crying" when he was targeted as they left the Sahara Grill Restaurant in Leyton, east London, on April 18 last year.

The Bolton-born boxer, who retired last year with a professional record of 34 wins from his 40 fights, told a jury: "(I was) really scared. I have got three kids, my wife was next to me as well.

"I'm a sportsman, I'm a fighter. I have always been put in the toughest situations when I go into the ring and fight someone, but this was totally different, very, very scary."

Mr Khan said the gunman and another robber ran off before people from the restaurant ran towards them.

"I could hear my wife screaming and crying," he said.

Appearing in Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, Ahmed Bana, Nurul Amin and Ismail Mohammed, all 25, denied conspiracy to commit robbery.

A fourth suspect, Dante Campbell, 21, had previously admitted to being the gunman.

With Ms Makhdoom a few steps behind Mr Khan, the court heard how the criminals shouted "take off the watch" as part of the confrontation.

The court saw CCTV footage of "spotters" Amin and Mohammad sat at a nearby table in the same restaurant as the trio dined, at one point, showing Mohammad taking a call believed to be from Bana according to call records.