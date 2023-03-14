'I could hear my wife screaming and crying': Amir Khan says armed robbery was scarier than any of his fights

The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered. Picture: LBC / Getty / Met

By Kieran Kelly

Former world boxing champion Amir Khan has told a court how looking down the barrel of a gun as he was robbed of his £70,000 watch was scarier than any of his fights.

The former boxing world champion 36, said his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, 31, was "screaming and crying" when he was targeted as they left the Sahara Grill Restaurant in Leyton, east London, on April 18 last year.

Mr Khan, 36, was leaving the Sahara Grill in Leyton, East London, with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 31, and their friend Omar Khalid, on April 18 last year when the terrifying attack took place.

With thugs pointing the weapon in the Bolton-born boxer's face, the group then grabbed the £72,000 custom-made Franck Muller watch before pointing the weapon at Mr Khan’s friend.

The Bolton-born boxer, who retired last year with a professional record of 34 wins from his 40 fights, told a jury: "(I was) really scared. I have got three kids, my wife was next to me as well.

"I'm a sportsman, I'm a fighter. I have always been put in the toughest situations when I go into the ring and fight someone, but this was totally different, very, very scary."

Mr Khan said the gunman and another robber ran off before people from the restaurant ran towards them. "I could hear my wife screaming and crying," he said.

Appearing in Snaresbrook Crown Court, Ahmed Bana, Nurul Amin and Ismail Mohammed, all 25, denied conspiracy to commit robbery.

A fourth suspect, Dante Campbell, 21, had previously admitted to being the gunman.

With Ms Makhdoom a few steps behind Mr Khan, the court heard how the criminals shouted "take off the watch" as part of the confrontation.

The court saw CCTV footage of "spotters" Amin and Mohammad sat at a nearby table in the same restaurant as the trio dined, at one point, showing Mohammad taking a call believed to be from Bana according to call records.

The gunman can be seen striding towards the light-welterweight boxer as he left the building.

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom were dining in East London before the robbery. Picture: Getty/Julian Parker/UK Press

"You can see Campbell waving a gun at Mr Khan and his wife," said prosecutor Philip Evans, KC.

"The reason for dealing with the CCTV in such detail is that it forms the absolute centre of the evidence in this case.

"The robbery is caught on it. A number of details are caught on it."

Following the armed confrontation, Campbell is said to have escaped in a silver Mercedes, allegedly driven by Bana alongside a male passenger, whose identity remains unknown.

The court also heard how the distinctive, custom-made gold watch, encrusted in diamonds, has never been recovered.

Amin, of Cavendish Road, Finsbury Park, Bana, of Hale Gardens, Tottenham, and Mohammed, of Edmonton, all deny conspiracy to commit robbery.

Bana also denies carrying an imitation firearm.

Campbell, of Hornsey, all north London, earlier admitted possessing an imitation firearm.