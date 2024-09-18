TGI Fridays collapses into administration with 87 sites put up for sale - see full list

The UK operator of chain restaurant TGI Fridays has gone into administration. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The UK operator of TGI Fridays has gone into administration as the hospitality firm scrambles to sell its chain of 87 restaurants across the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hostmore said it had appointed administrators from Teneo after plans to buy the US restaurant chain collapsed earlier this month.

The company is in the process of trying to sell the UK restaurants to new owners, which it hopes to complete by the end of September.

This would keep the TGI Fridays brand alive on British high streets, although it is not clear at this stage whether some or all of the restaurants are likely to find a buyer.

The American-inspired restaurant chain continues to stay open as normal while the administration process starts.

TGI Fridays at the Riverside complex in Norwich. Picture: Alamy

All of the TGI Friday's 87 UK outlets are in the process of being sold, affecting the following locations:

Aberdeen Beach

Aberdeen Union Square

Ashton-under-Lyne

Barnsley

Basildon

Birminghm

Birmingham NEC

Bluewater

Bolton

Bournemouth

Bracknell

Braehead

Braintree

Brighton Marina

Cabot Circus

Cardiff Newport Road

Cardiff St David's

Castleford

Cheadle

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Cheshire Oaks

Coventry

Crawley

Cribbs Causeway

Croydon

Derby

Doncaster

Durham

Edinburgh

Enfield

Fareham

Fort Kinnaird

Gateshead

Glasgow Buchanan Street

Glasgow Fort

Gloucester Quays

Halifax

High Wycombe

Jersey

Lakeside Quay

Lakeside Retail Park

Leeds Junction 27

Leeds Wellington Bridge Street

Leeds White Rose

Leicester

Lincoln

Liverpool One

Liverpool Speke

London Leicester Square

London Stratford City

London the O2

Manchester Royal Exchange

Meadowhall

Metro Centre Gateshead

Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Stadium

Newcastle Eldon Square

Newport Friars Walk

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham

Prestwich

Reading

Romford

Rushden Lakes

Sale

Sheffield

Silverburn

Solihull

Southampton Retail Park

Staines

Stevenage

Teesside

Telford

Trafford Centre

Trinity Leeds

Walsall

Watford Central

Watford North

Wembley

West Quay

TGI Fridays in Trinity Leeds advertising a burger meal. Picture: Alamy

After first opening in Birmingham, the restaurant chain spread rapidly around the UK with its format of casual American bistro-style dining popular with children and families.

The collapse of the London-listed hospitality business comes after plans to buy the US restaurant chain for £177 million fell through earlier this month.

It would have merged with US-based TGI Fridays Inc, to create a larger firm that would remain listed in London.

Read more: Kemi Badenoch claims she 'became working class' after working in McDonald’s

Read more: Under-sea video shows doomed Titan sub's tail cone after it imploded en route to Titanic wreckage

But the takeover plans were dropped after a management change which would have meant it could not collect royalties from the TGI Fridays brand.

Hostmore shares tanked by more than 90% after the news earlier in September, as shareholders took the brunt. Its shares are now worth less than 0.2 pence per share.

Its shares have now been suspended from the London Stock Exchange and the public company will be delisted and wound up.

TGI Fridays' biggest market is in the US where there are 128 restaurants, including franchised sites, and it operates more than 270 in countries around the world.