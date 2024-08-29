Breaking News

Toddler, 2, ‘snatched from pram’ in front of mum at TK Maxx store as police make arrest

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested after a two-year-old toddler was snatched from a pram in a branch of TK Maxx.

Police rushed to the TK Maxx on Bromley High Street after the child was snatched in front of their mother.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "On 28th August 2024, police were called to TK Maxx, Bromley where a suspect had picked up a 2-year-old child out of a pram stating to the child's mother that he will take the child. The child was recovered.

"The suspect was arrested for Kidnapping and taken to custody."

The child was returned to its mother and the suspect taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

