All UK radio stations to be made available by law on smart speakers including Google Nest and Amazon's Alexa

28 March 2023, 22:30

All UK radio stations will be available on smart speakers
All UK radio stations will be available on smart speakers. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

All UK radio stations are to be made available by law on smart speakers including Google Nest and Amazon's Alexa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smart speaker platforms - such as Google and Amazon - will have to legally ensure access to all licenced UK radio stations, from major national stations to small community stations.

The platforms will also be banned from charging stations for being hosted on their services or overlaying their own adverts over the top of programmes.

It marks the next step in the government’s plan to modernise broadcasting legislation, which was outlined in a white paper last year.

The Bill will also relax regulations for commercial radio stations, which will see content and format requirements tying them down to particular genres of music or to particular age groups scrapped.

It will give stations more flexibility to update or adapt their services without needing consent from Ofcom, helping save the radio industry up to £1 million a year.

The draft Media Bill will also enable public service TV broadcasters to develop their content in the face of fierce competition from subscription-based online platforms.

Read more: Sadiq Khan reveals orbital 'Superloop' bus network around London suburbs

Read more: Food bills more than £800 higher than a year ago, as inflation heaps more misery on Brits

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the new laws will 'level the playing field' with the streaming giants.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the new laws will 'level the playing field' with the streaming giants. Picture: Getty

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "Technology has revolutionised the way people enjoy TV and radio. The battle to attract and retain audiences has never been more fierce.

"British content and production is world leading but changes to viewing habits have put traditional broadcasters under unprecedented pressure.

"These new laws will level the playing field with global streaming giants, ensuring they meet the same high standards we expect from public service broadcasters and that services like iPlayer and ITVX are easy to find however you watch TV.

"Our Bill will give these brilliant broadcasters and our legendary radio industry the tools to keep doing what they do best - nurturing the creative talent and skills that fuel the UK’s booming production industry, whilst making outstanding shows that we can all enjoy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nashville School attacker

Attacker who went on rampage at Nashville school legally owned seven guns

Alison Hammond shared an empowering video after it was revealed over the weekend police had arrested a man on suspicion of blackmailing the TV presenter.

'I will always win!' Alison Hammond speaks out after police arrested man on suspicion of blackmailing presenter

Mike Pence

Pence ordered to testify over Trump bid to overturn 2020 election result

Gary Lineker has won a tax battle with HMRC

Gary Lineker wins battle with HMRC over £4.9m bill weeks after BBC walkout

Boy Scouts of America badge

Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy upheld in bid to resolve sex abuse claims

Michael Owen's stables in Cheshire saw tragedy today as they announced a staff member had died on shift

Woman, 25, dies at Michael Owen's plush Cheshire stables while working a shift

Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy (right) sexually abused a teenage boy over three years before confessing some of his crimes to the presenter, a court has heard.

Schoolboy ‘forced into sex acts by Phillip Schofield’s younger brother while porn was projected on wall’, court hears

Police believe Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale, 28, had "training", based on the former pupil's behaviour during the attack.

Nashville school shooter who gunned down six people including three children had firearms 'training', police believe

A Jewish restaurant in Athens

Two men suspected of planning mass terror attacks arrested in Greece

Andrew Marr has said younger people "have every reason to feel excluded and miffed", as they face a forbidding housing market, and more rights for landlords to kick out tenants under new plans.

Andrew Marr: Is Sunak's anti-social behaviour blitz just a legislative thump against the young?

Mexico Migrant Deaths

Dozens of migrants die in fire at detention centre after mattresses set ablaze

Kate Forbes (inset) will leave the Scottish Government after her failed bid to become leader of the SNP - where she was beaten by new First Minister Humzah Yousaf (left)

Kate Forbes leaves the Scottish Government after rejecting new job offer from new leader Humza Yousaf

Milo Djukanovic

Montenegro president: ‘Negligent’ EU has allowed Russian influence in Balkans

Portugal Attack

Two women stabbed to death at Muslim centre in Lisbon

Man places floral tribute at shooting school

Church pastor’s daughter among the dead in Nashville school shooting

The Duke of Sussex made the bombshell allegation as he attended day two of the lawsuit he and others are bringing against Associated Newspapers

Prince Harry says royals 'without a doubt' withheld information over phone hacking

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is "probably one of the most hated people in the country", his barrister has told a court.

Man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel is 'one of the most hated people in the country' but not guilty, jury told
Hallie Scruggs (pictured centre with her father) was among the three children shot dead by Audrey Hale

Harrowing bodycam footage shows police kill Nashville school shooter after six massacred including three children
Supermarkets are seeing better footfall but Brits are still struggling under the weight of 17.5% food price inflation

Food bills more than £800 higher than a year ago, as inflation heaps more misery on Brits

NHS dentist prices are set to surge again

NHS dentist charges to increase again from April - see list of new prices

France Italy Extradition

France’s highest court refuses extradition of far-left Italian militants

Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

Russian space capsule hit by coolant leak returns safely to Earth

France Protests

French workers block train tracks during pension reform protests

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell (l) and younger Julia (inset). Madeleine McCann (r)

Private detective reveals 'small detail' which convinced her woman may be Madeleine McCann

The damning report has raised concerns about the culture at UHB hospitals

'Corrosive' culture at University Hospitals Birmingham 'could put patients' safety at risk'
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky tours battle-scarred cities as Ukrainian offensive expected

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans
James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest
Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit