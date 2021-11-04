Eco activist admits 'it's a bit unfortunate' Parliament demo blocked an insulation lorry

4 November 2021, 21:20 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 21:23

By Will Taylor

This is the moment Camilla Tominey took on an Insulate Britain activist after the group's latest demo saw them block an insulation company's lorry.

Dozens of activists took to Parliament Square earlier, with 59 being arrested, as a number glued themselves to the road and once again disrupted traffic.

The group, which demands the insulation of all of Britain's homes by 2030, has drawn fury from motorists and commuters over weeks of protests.

Speaking to Fiona Atkinson, an Insulate Britain member, LBC's Camilla Tominey said: "As your fellow protesters blocked Parliament Square, they actually ended up blocking an insulation lorry that was trying to insulate a home in the nearby area. Isn't that rather self defeating?"

Fiona, who was not at the demonstration, said: "It's a bit unfortunate, yes, but we've got a bigger problem than one insulation lorry, we've got a huge global problem, haven't we?

Read more: Met Police: We can't just 'yank' glued protesters off the ground

Read more: Eco mob Insulate Britain cost Met police £2m in just four weeks

"We've got our government... talking loads of talk, loads of blah blah blah without actually sorting out any action that's going to make a difference."

Camilla fired back: "Isn't 'a bit unfortunate' a bit of an understatement here? You've got a massive great lorry, it's emblazoned with the word 'insulation' and it cant get through your blockade. In what world you think that helps your cause?"

Fiona asked: "Have you got me on here to talk about one lorry whilst our kids' future is being trashed by a government who wont get on with things, who are putting things off?"

Camilla asked: "Do you think this is doing the cause of insulating homes in Britain any good if people see lorries being blocked?"

Fiona replied that she had "never heard so many people talk about insulation as they have in the last seven weeks", while Camilla retorted that they are talking about Insulate Britain through gritted teeth as they disrupt lives.

Fiona replied: "Well, there's been a bit of that but most of the shows, where theres been intelligent journalism, they've been getting on architects, interviewing them about insulation, people are now actually beginning to connect up the fact that if we had better insulation in this country we could cut our fuel emissions by 15%."

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs

12 hours ago

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

1 day ago

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

1 month ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cop26 has continued despite many leaders departing for talks to continue

Cop26 analysis: Energy day loses its spark with latest announcements
Ernest Grusza, 41, was suffering from a rare type of psychotic episode when he butchered Wiesslawa Mierzejeska

Man who decapitated mum found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity
Lionel Blair has died aged 92.

Showbiz star Lionel Blair dies aged 92

Transport for London has secured a second injunction against the eco protesters.

Fresh London injunction against eco mob over fears for drivers' safety if roads get blocked
The detective sergeant made inappropriate sexualised comments to junior female colleagues

Detective barred from policing for inappropriate sexual behaviour to female officers
Webbe was found guilty of harassment

'Callous' Claudia Webbe gets suspended sentence after harassment conviction
Double murderer David Fuller sexually assaulted at least 99 women and girls in hospital mortuaries

Electrician admits murdering two women and sexually assaulting '99 corpses'
The gene is found is around 60 per cent of people with South Asian ancestry

Researchers discover gene which doubles the risk of respiratory failure from Covid
Molnupiravir has been found to be safe and effective by UK regulators

'Game-changing' anti-viral pill treatment for Covid approved on 'historic day' for UK
Schools in Hertfordshire are being asked to reintroduce face masks

Hertfordshire schools told to reintroduce face masks as Covid cases surge