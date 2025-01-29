A third runway at Heathrow won't bring growth, but it will hurt families like mine

29 January 2025, 14:04

A third runway won't bring growth, but it will hurt families like mine.
A third runway won't bring growth, but it will hurt families like mine. Picture: Getty

By Russell Warfield

A plane is coming in to land at Heathrow airport across a clear blue sky outside my window as I write these words.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the same time, the Chancellor is announcing her approval of a third runway at this airport, as well as expansions of other airports across the country.

As a resident of west London, a dad to young kids, and a citizen of the world, I say to the Chancellor: we simply can’t go ahead with these reckless plans.

The Chancellor says that building new runways will bring growth, but the evidence doesn’t support her claim. The Department for Transport’s own report found that there’s two conditions for economic growth being delivered by aviation: business flights, and increased inward tourism.

Business travel has flatlined for over twenty years in the UK, and hasn’t picked up even since GDP has recovered to normal levels after the pandemic. And when it comes to tourism, we’re running a deficit of over £40bn, with far more of us flying overseas to spend our money abroad than people coming here to spend in our communities.

On both counts, there’s no reason to think that an extra runway will boost the economy. Instead, it will only benefit a small number of UK residents who take the majority of flights, while subjecting families like mine to more air pollution and more noise pollution.

Almost no other European city subjects its residents to the sort of harm from airports which Londoners are made to suffer. The noise pollution alone affects more people than the five main European competitor airports combined. If we built a new runway, the number of people like me who are affected would nearly double, from just over 300,000 people to 600,000.

But the roar of increased air traffic is nothing compared to the silent scream of our carbon budgets bursting at the seams. Put simply, there is absolutely no way we can expand Heathrow - or any other airport in the country - while staying on track to meet our climate commitments.

The Climate Change Committee has been completely clear on this. There’s no pathway to hitting net zero by 2050 if you build new runways. So far, the Chancellor has gestured vaguely towards new types of fuel and electric planes, but neither can deliver at the speed and scale required in the short time we have left to slash emissions.

What is the point of setting up a panel of independent experts and asking them to set specific recommendations for action, if the government is just going to ignore them?

The good news is that there’s no conflict between a strong economy and a safe climate. If the Chancellor wants to drive growth, she should direct investment towards the transition to clean energy, warm homes and a decarbonised economy, which creates more jobs and better return on investment than aviation expansion would deliver.

There’s still a long way to go before a third runway becomes a reality, and the Chancellor will have a fight on her hands. A coalition of justifiably opposed local residents, concerned citizens, the legal force of the UK’s carbon budgets and hard economic facts will come together to ensure these dangerous plans don’t go ahead.

If the Chancellor has her way, the noise of new planes might stop my young children from falling asleep, but it’s the thought of their future which will be keeping me up at night.

________________

Russell Warfield lives under the flight path of Heathrow in west London and works for climate charity Possible.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Be bold and build: why the perception that Britain doesn't build is misguided

Be bold and build: why the perception that Britain doesn't build is misguided

7 hours ago

Reeves' 'growth promise' won't help children in poverty - it could make it worse

Reeves' 'growth promise' won't help children in poverty - it could make it worse

7 hours ago

I work on Britain's biggest building projects - the real growth blocker is cost not capability

I work on Britain's biggest building projects - the real growth blocker is cost not capability

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Kerridge has slammed critics of his £37 fish and chips.

Tom Kerridge hits back at critics who moaned about his £37 fish and chips

Strictly tour cast

Katya Jones breaks silence after Wynne Evans ‘axed’ from Strictly over sexual remarks

Tesco has announced plans to axe 400 jobs.

Tesco to axe 400 jobs ahead of Budget tax hikes

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK

UK to be covered with snow in ‘5cm per hour’ blizzard in February as only two regions spared, maps show

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's name dropped from foundation set up in his honour after damning charity report

Michael Baggott

TV antiques dealer Michael Baggott dies aged 65 just months after suffering stroke

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Porn creator dropped from Police Scotland campaign slams force's 'inadequate and embarrassing' vetting process
Two former South Yorkshire police officers have been arrested on suspicion of historical child sexual abuse offences, dating back to 1995, as part of an investigation into exploitation in Rotherham.

Two ex-police officers arrested for child sexual abuse in Rotherham after complaints from four survivors
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a speech on economic growth at Siemens Healthineers.

What building projects did Rachel Reeves back in her 'pro-growth' speech?

Lloyds Bank has announced the closure of 136 branches across its three brands

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 136 more high street branches - is your local affected?
Jack Fincham and his dog, Elvis.

Love Island winner released on bail pending appeal after being sentenced over dangerously out of control dog
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has given her support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport

Cleared for take off: Chancellor backs plans for 'badly needed' third runway at Heathrow Airport in 'fight' for growth
The government has announced a TV license shakeup.

Fury as TV licence fee shake-up could see viewers forced to pay - even if they only watch Netflix
XL Bullies are largely banned in the UK

Over 4,500 XL bullies seized a year on from ban, as police chiefs warn of 'huge cost' of housing dangerous dogs
Essex Police is making all of its PCSOs redundant

Police force to get rid of all support officers because of £5 million funding shortfall