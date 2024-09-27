'No procedure is worth risking your life': Plastic surgeon warns of falling for 'unsafe practices' following BBL death

27 September 2024, 11:40 | Updated: 27 September 2024, 12:09

Mr Amer Hussain
Mr Amer Hussain has seen first-hand the life-threatening risks that come with certain cosmetic procedures. Picture: Pall Mall Medical

By Amer Hussain

In light of the tragic death of Alice Webb, a mother of five who became the first person in the UK to die from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure, it’s time we take a closer look at the real dangers of seeking out cosmetic surgery from unqualified practitioners – be that in the UK or abroad.

As an experienced plastic surgeon at Pall Mall Medical, I’ve seen first-hand the life-threatening risks that come with certain cosmetic procedures, and BBLs are among the riskiest.

This procedure, which involves injecting fat into the buttocks, carries significant danger, particularly due to the potential for fat embolism.

This is where fat gets into large veins and blocks blood flow to critical areas like the lungs or heart—a complication that can easily be fatal.

Infection is another serious risk.

Even in the hands of highly experienced surgeons, BBLs can be dangerous.

The injection of fat into an area close to major blood vessels means precision is essential.

Pall Mall Medical does not offer BBLs as the risks are quite simply too high, and when unqualified or undertrained practitioners attempt it, the dangers skyrocket.

Botched surgeries are increasingly making headlines, and it’s a stark reminder of how important it is to choose the right surgeon.

Cosmetic surgery isn’t just about achieving a certain look; it’s about your safety and long-term health.

Anyone considering a procedure needs to thoroughly research their options.

Your health and safety should always be the top priority, and that means ensuring your surgeon is fully qualified, with the right training and experience to perform the procedure safely in a regulated, medical environment.

If you’re considering cosmetic surgery, please remember that while the results may be appealing, no procedure is worth risking your life.

Too many individuals are falling victim to unsafe practices, especially when seeking cheaper alternatives.

The lure of lower costs can lead people to travel to countries with less stringent medical standards, significantly increasing the chances of complications.

Governments and regulatory bodies must step in to ensure tighter controls on who can perform these high-risk surgeries, both at home and abroad.

We must prioritise patient safety, ensuring that anyone undergoing a cosmetic procedure is protected by clear regulations and that practitioners are held accountable to the highest medical standards.

This must be done imminently before there are further deaths.

________________________________

Mr Amer Hussain is a consultant breast oncoplastic and aesthetic surgeon at Pall Mall Medical

