If criminals don't face their victims at sentencing then make their time behind bars harder

4 April 2023, 10:14

By StephenRigley

It is often the worst of the worst who are reluctant to face up to the consequences of their crimes.

On Thursday, wannabe hitman Thomas Cashman sobbed in the dock when justice finally caught up with him.

Jurors had seen his ludicrous bid to hide from his crimes and now facing many years behind bars for murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her home the reality was dawning on this sniveling drug dealer.

Fast forward four days to Monday and where was Cashman when it came time to face Olivia's grieving mother and begin taking responsibility for his crimes?

The cowardly killer was the latest to take advantage of a loophole in the law to skulk in his cell while the 42-year sentence was passed.

And Cashman is not the only killer to hide from justice when the time comes to hear their fate.

- The family of law graduate Zara Aleena was denied the chance to confront Jordan McSweeney after he refused to attend his sentencing.

- Albanian-born delivery driver Koci Selamaj would not come to court to hear his sentence for killing teacher Sabina Nessa

- Evil step-mum Emma Tustin would not come into court to hear her 29-year sentence for abusing, torturing and dehumanising innocent six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab pledged to make refusing to attend court an aggravating factor and will introduce a new law "when parliamentary time allows"

But why not make this a top priority? Especially when there is already a victims bill currently going before Parliament.

Zara Aleena's lawyer Farah Naz, said the Government needs to act quickly telling The Telegraph: "This trend has to stop. It's their last bit of power. It's the only thing they can do once they have been convicted. They should not have any power."

She is right. We need to think of the victims of these hideous crimes and show these evil people that they can't shirk their responsibilities.

Murderers should not be able to get the last laugh and those that have forfeited their place in society should not get that chance.

Prison privileges need to be earned. If they don't turn up then make their time behind bars harder.

The TV time will have to wait.

