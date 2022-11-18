Breaking News

Sexual predator Jordan McSweeney admits murder and sexual assault of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena as she walked home

By Fran Way

Jordan McSweeney has admitted to the murder and sexual assault of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena.

29-year-old McSweeney, who is from Dagenham in East London, admitted viciously attacking Ms Aleena as she walked home alone from a night out in Ilford in the early hours of June 26.

Ms Aleena, 35, was 10 minutes away from her home when she was killed in a driveway on Cranbrook Road.

Emergency services were called when she was found bleeding, struggling to breath and partially naked by a passerby at around 2.45am.

A post-mortem examination revealed that she died from head and neck injuries.

The court heard that she was ‘dragged onto the driveway before being forced to the ground’ and then she was ‘kicked and stamped on repeatedly’.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said she was taken to hospital but her injures were ‘so severe’ that nothing could be done to save her.

At the time, police described it as an ‘opportunist stranger attack’.

He appeared at the Old Bailey this afternoon to enter his pleas.