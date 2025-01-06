Should Elon Musk butt out of UK politics?

6 January 2025, 18:28

Elon Musk
Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

By Tom Brake

Foreign intervention in a country’s domestic politics is rarely greeted with rapturous applause. 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Remember Donald Trump’s sharp words about Labour party members volunteering for the Democrats during the presidential election campaign.

But when the interference originates from the world’s richest man, with direct control of a dominant social media outlet, who also happens to be a member of the incoming US administration, it can have severe or even tragic consequences.

So far, his ill-informed pronouncements about the UK have further polarised communities, inflamed tensions, and increased the risk of individuals being targeted. 

His association with Trump’s team also makes for a choppier relationship between the US and the UK.

Which of the damaging actions of the self-professed ‘Chief Troll officer’ should the government seek to thwart?

The UK government is unlikely to attempt to stop Musk using X as his personal megaphone to promote extremists in the UK or far right groups like the AfD party in Germany (‘suspected’ of extremism by a German court).

But the UK government should want to deny billionaires (foreign or British) the ability to buy influence over policy and politicians, at the expense of the average voter.

The simplest way to do this would be to introduce a strict cap on political donations.

We advocate £5,000 per company or per individual, per year.The good news for the UK government is that action to reduce Musk’s influence, cap donations and get him to butt out of UK politics would be popular. 

2 out of 3 respondents to a recent UK poll said they didn’t want Musk to become influential in UK politics. 

And a poll conducted for Unlock Democracy last month found that by more than 4 to 1, the public favour limiting the amount of money companies or individuals can donate to political parties or politicians. 

Musk would be the first to back such a proposition. 

He was after all very keen to invoke the criminal statutes he claimed Labour volunteers had violated in the US when they helped Kamala Harris’s campaign. 

He could hardly complain if similar moves were taken to stop foreigners meddling in electioneering here.

________________

Tom Brake is the Director of non-profit Unlock Democracy.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Dr Mohammad Al-Ubaydli is founder and CEO of Patients Know Best

Is it realistic for us all to quickly switch to this new way of booking appointments?

53 mins ago

Alcohol-free drinks are available

Dry January: Why do people hate something that just makes us healthier?

4 hours ago

Dry January is unpatriotic. Here’s why

Dry January is unpatriotic. Here’s why

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Body of man recovered from UK floodwaters - as police appeal to identify him

Donald Trump's election victory formally certified by Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris formally certifies Donald Trump's election victory

RuPaul has paid tribute to the Vivienne

RuPaul breaks silence in emotional tribute to The Vivienne as Drag Race star dies aged 32

Keven Appo

Rugby star flees the country after being charged with rape

Exclusive
Elon Musk's dad has urged for people to ignore him

'Just don't listen to him': Elon Musk's dad urges public to ignore son amid escalating grooming gangs row

Linda De Sousa Abreu has been jailed for 15 months.

Married prison officer jailed for 15 months after being filmed having sex with inmate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jess Phillips speaks at the Labour Party Conference in 2023

Man charged with sending malicious communications to Labour's Jess Phillips

Andrew McIntyre has been jailed.

Instigator of Southport riots jailed for seven-and-a-half years after starting 'sinister' group chat
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

'I am a fighter but I quit': Justin Trudeau resigns as Canada's PM following cabinet revolt
John Swinney has warned against the "glib populism" of Elon Musk.

Pass Scottish budget to thwart 'populist' Musk, urges Swinney

EFrench President

Emmanuel Macron slams Elon Musk for 'directly intervening' in elections across the globe

Which? has revealed the cheapest supermarket in the UK.

Britain's cheapest supermarket of 2024 revealed

A major incident has been declared by the fire service in Leicestershire

Second region declares major incident after children stranded in flood-hit school

Bianca Perea was diagnosed with the most advanced kind of bowel cancer in November 2021

Woman cancer-free after UK's first liver transplant for advanced bowel cancer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered his first major speech of 2025 sat a hospital in Surrey

Starmer unveils plans to reform NHS as he pledges to slash waiting times

Keir Starmer has blasted Elon Musk as "desperate" after he attacked Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Keir Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'