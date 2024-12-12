Give us a (lunch) break: Kemi Badenoch is missing out on Britain's greatest culinary invention

By Jim Winship

Kemi Badenoch doesn’t think sandwiches are real food. So what are they then?

Last year, consumers munched through 3.5 billion commercially made sandwiches and made billions more in their homes. All that makes sandwiches Britain’s most popular food by some considerable margin.

Sandwiches are very much part of British heritage and have been since the Earl of Sandwich created the concept in 1762 when he called for some ‘cuts of beef’ to be placed between slices of toast so that he could continue playing cards while eating. As he recognised, a sandwich is a very convenient way of having a meal on the go – which is why they remain so popular today.

Indeed, the combination of protein, carbohydrates and vegetables in an easy-to-eat format means sandwiches provide a healthy lunch that perfectly fits today’s lifestyles.  It’s a lot easier to carry on working and eat a sandwich than to have to use a knife and fork to eat a steak – and you get a more balanced meal with a sandwich.

As for Kemi’s comment about not eating bread that is too moist, it sounds as if she is confusing the difference between freshness and sogginess. If kept at the right temperature, sandwiches should not be soggy.

I must say I am sorry to hear her views as she is missing out on one of the UK’s greatest culinary inventions which are increasingly being copied across the globe for the very reason that they are a perfect way of having a good balanced lunch on the go.

And as for having a steak served to her at her desk – most of us don’t have the luxury of having a meal brought to our desks. Besides, it is good and healthy to get up from the desk occasionally and take some exercise and fresh air walking to the sandwich shop to choose a sandwich for lunch!

And what better than a steak sandwich!

Jim Winship is the Director of the British Sandwich & Food to Go Association.

