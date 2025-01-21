As Trump withdraws, cities like London will lead the way on climate change, says Sadiq Khan

While Trump withdraws, cities like London will lead the way on climate change, says Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

By Sadiq Khan

It is deeply disappointing that President Trump has chosen to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, once again.

2024 was the hottest year on record, and as we’ve so vividly seen by the heartbreaking L.A wildfires, the devastating effects of the climate crisis are hitting communities all around the world – across all continents, and whether rich or poor.

Now couldn’t be a more perilous time for world leaders to renege on their climate responsibilities and ignore the science on the existential threat posed by climate change.

Cities like London will continue to lead the way. We will redouble our efforts to work with our friends in US states and cities to uphold the key pillars of the Paris Agreement, and demonstrate the huge opportunities that investment in green technologies can have for economies around the world. We will stay open to investment in the high-tech green industries that remain the economies of the future.

The work of leaders committed to creating a fairer and greener world for future generations has only become more urgent.

Sadiq Khan is the Mayor of London and Co-Chair of C40 Cities.

