Who will get the Covid vaccine first in the UK? Is there a priority list?

Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government. Picture: PA

The coronavirus vaccine looks set to be ready as early as December 2020 - but who will get the Covid-19 vaccine first? Is there a list of priority people in the UK?

Pfizer and BioNTech confirmed a major Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough which has so far promised to protect 90% of people.

Currently being put forward for an emergency approval, the coronavirus vaccine - which has seen limited side effects so far - could be distributed as early as December 2020 - but who will get the Covid vaccine first?

With only a certain amount of the immunisation available this year, the Government must set out a list of priority people to give the vaccine to first.

Will the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory?

So who will get the Covid vaccine first in the UK? Is there a priority list? Here’s what’s been said so far:

The Covid vaccine will be distributed to the elderly and vulnerable in care homes. Picture: PA

Who will get the Covid vaccine first?

At the moment there is a preliminary priority list which focuses on age - one of the biggest risk factors when catching coronavirus.

In the UK, it’s listed that older care home residents and care home staff are of the upmost priority.

Following that, it will be ranked in age categories, over 80s, over 75s, over 70s and so on. It will then be distributed to those younger than their 50s who are deemed high risk.

NHS staff will also take priority along with the over 80s to ensure they’re protected from the virus as they continue to battle the pandemic first hand.