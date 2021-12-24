Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien

By Sam Sholli

Donald Trump's US presidency ended on January 20th 2021, and that was the day on which James O'Brien had a self-described "fan of Trump" hang up on him amid a fiery exchange.

During the exchange between James and LBC caller Steven in Islington, the latter said that Donald Trump "spoke a lot of the truth on stuff".

In response to Steven's claim, James replied: "Yeah, what stuff?"

However, instead of answering James' question, Steven hung up.

"Steven's hung up," James said.

