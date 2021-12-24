Andrew Castle 7am - 10am
Best of 2021: Trump fan hangs up after being asked question by James O'Brien
24 December 2021, 07:40
Donald Trump's US presidency ended on January 20th 2021, and that was the day on which James O'Brien had a self-described "fan of Trump" hang up on him amid a fiery exchange.
During the exchange between James and LBC caller Steven in Islington, the latter said that Donald Trump "spoke a lot of the truth on stuff".
In response to Steven's claim, James replied: "Yeah, what stuff?"
However, instead of answering James' question, Steven hung up.
"Steven's hung up," James said.
