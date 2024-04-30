Husband jailed for stabbing bride, 19 to death in attack at their south London home

Sahil Sharma, 24, killed Mehak Sharma, 19. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his teenage wife to death at their home in south London.

Sahil Sharma, 24, killed Mehak Sharma by stabbing her in the neck at their home in Croydon.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 15 years at Kingston Crown Court on Friday.

In October last year, he rang 999 and told the police phone operator that he had killed his wife.

Police rushed to the scene where they found Mehak with “catastrophic” knife wounds to her neck.

She was pronounced dead at around 4.30pm on October 29.

A post-mortem found she died from a knife wound to her neck.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a tragic case that has completely devastated a family. In killing his wife, Sharma has robbed her family of a loving daughter for reasons known only to himself.

“While I am aware that nothing can bring Mehak Sharma back to them, I hope that the sentencing will bring some closure to her loved ones.”

“Mehak was killed in her own home, a place where she should have felt the safest, and by the person that who should have loved and protected her.

“My thoughts remain with her family and loved ones.”

Mehak’s mother said: “The one thing I want more than anything is to have my daughter back but this is not possible.

“No amount of prayers or money or support will bring her back to me. I am broken. Sahil hasn’t just murdered Mehak, I feel he has killed me as well.”