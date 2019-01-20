Labour MP Tells Andrew Castle There Isn't Massive Party Divisions

Labour MP Kate Green insists there are no "massive divisions" within her party as Shadow Brexit Secretary ramps up pressure for Labour to back a second referendum.

In a speech made on Saturday, Sir Keir Starmer argued that the point had been reached where Labour had agreed that if a general election could not be secured then the party 'must' consider other options, including a second Brexit referendum.

But his stance differs to that of party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has so far resisted calls for another vote amid concerns of a backlash amongst 'Labour leavers'.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

But speaking to Andrew Castle, Labour MP Kate Green said that there weren't the deep divisions that have been suggested.

Asked whether there was a new political party in the pipeline, she said: "I'm certainly not leaving the Labour Party and I don't think my Labour colleagues are planning to either."

Andrew replied: "You've got Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry diametrically opposed to their leader and perhaps the front bench led by Jeremy Corbyn!"

Ms Green said that the party is united behind the 'six-test system' set out by Sir Starmer where by they try for a second referendum after a general election is ruled out.

She said: "There isn't a massive division in the Labour Party, and I don't think we're going to see a split in the Labour Party but I can't speak for the Conservatives."

Sir Starmer previously outlined his six-tests on what Brexit needs to achieve to Nick Ferrari last year at the Labour Party Conference.