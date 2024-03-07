Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/03 | Watch again

7 March 2024, 20:17

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 07/03/24

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Paul Johnson - Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
  • Justine Roberts - CEO of Mumsnet.
  • Anders Fogh Rasmussen - Former NATO Secretary General (2009-14), Former Prime Minister of Denmark (2001-2009).
  • John Lydon AKA Johnny Rotten - Lead vocalist of the Sex Pistols.
  • Sam Lister - Political Editor of The Daily Express.
  • Steve Richards - Writers, Broadcaster and Author of 'The Prime Ministers'.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

