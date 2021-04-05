'Government's twice-weekly Covid test policy is a public health disaster'

5 April 2021, 14:09

By Fiona Jones

Professor Allyson Pollock brands the Government's policy of providing everyone in England access to twice-weekly Covid tests as "a public health disaster."

The English public will be offered two free rapid Covid-19 tests per week as part of new measures to curb outbreaks as lockdown eases, the government has announced.

From Friday, people will be able to order regular rapid tests online, or collect them from a workplace, school, or local test site.

Pharmacies will also offer free boxes of seven tests to use twice a week, under a new "pharmacy collect" service that will be launched.

Professor Allyson Pollock condemned the new scheme: "This is a huge amount of money, the Government's planning to spend up to £100 billion on mass testing."

This amount is 70% of the overall NHS budget, she told LBC.

She continued: "They've already bought hundreds of millions of tests which have not been evaluated, but they don't want to leave them sitting on the shelf.

"The Government is rolling this out without any good evidence of the cost, the harms or the benefits, that's extraordinary. You wouldn't do that with a new vaccine and you wouldn't do that with a new medicine.

"Lateral flow tests are a problem because they miss people, cases are falling to rock bottom now, the majority of cases will be false positives and that will result in people having to isolate unnecessarily."

Professor Allyson branded the "biggest harm of all" in this measure is the "waste of resources": "It's giving a lot of money to commercial companies where the tests have not been evaluated and piloted in proper public health settings.

"This is a public health disaster."

The Prime Minister, who is set to unveil the next stage of his lockdown roadmap today, said the rollout of lateral flow tests will help stop outbreaks of coronavirus "in their tracks" as rules ease.

Read more: 'Traffic light' system for holidays abroad unveiled - but 'don't book this summer'

Read more: Dates revealed for Britain's first 'vaccine passport' events

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is set to announce a new system for foreign travel

PM to update nation on foreign travel, covid passports and latest lockdown easing
Police stand guard at Bernard Tapie's house in Combs la Ville.

French tycoon Bernard Tapie and wife tied up and beaten in late-night burglary
Sheep walk through a snow covered field in Slayley, Northumberland, after snow fell overnight on Easter Monday

UK weather: snow falls less than 24 hours after 17C Easter sunshine
Barber Maggie McGillivray trims Sam Rosenblom's hair at Tony Mann's Barber Shop in Giffnock near Glasgow

Hairdressers, homeware shops and garden centres reopen in Scotland
Richard Okorogheye is still missing

Richard Okorogheye: Missing student's mother says every day is a 'nightmare'
Rapid lateral flow tests will be offered to everyone in England twice a week from Friday.

Twice-weekly Covid tests for all in England to stop outbreaks 'in their tracks'
Flowers and soft toys have been laid at the scene of the collision.

Two-week-old baby dies after pram hit by car on pavement

Former Prime Minister David Cameron is under fire for his use of contacts to lobby the government on behalf of Greensill Capital.

Labour demands tighter lobbying rules to tackle 'cronyism' amid Cameron controversy
David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily
Border Force staff 'demoralised' as thousands of tourists enter UK each day

Border Force staff 'demoralised' as thousands of tourists enter UK each day

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

7 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile