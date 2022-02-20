Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

20 February 2022, 18:17

By Tim Dodd

This was the moment columnist Mary Dejevsky told Camilla Tominey that the Salisbury poisonings were a "triumph of British obfuscation" and that Western leaders are trying to "trick Russia into invading Ukraine".

It comes as the Prime Minister has warned Russia's plan to invade Ukraine would lead to the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War. 

"What box do you put the Salisbury poisonings in?" Camilla asked Ms Dejevsky, who is a columnist for the Independent and former Moscow Correspondent for The Times.

"The Salisbury poisonings, to my mind, is an absolute triumph of British obfuscation," she replied.

"What?" Camilla said.

Read more: Ex-Ukrainian president: World is at 'the door of a Third World War'

Ms Dejevsky continued: "There's not been an inquiry, there's not been an inquest."

Camilla interrupted: "Come on now. Somebody died in this. That was an act of extraordinary Russian aggression wasn't it, against the UK?"

"We don't know what it was because the British have never come clean about it," Ms Dejevsky said.

"We don't know whether it was Russians, whether it came with authority.

"It seems to me that what Western leaders are doing is trying to goad Russia, trying to trick Russia into invading Ukraine so that they can bring the whole might of the sanctions machine against Russia."

Read more: Putin may launch 'false flag chemical weapons attack' before Ukraine invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

The messages allegedly included remarks about Syrian refugees, Diane Abbott and Priti Patel

Home Office probes 'racist messages' sent by firm's immigration staff
Stephen McManus died at Charing Cross hospital in 2018

Inquest for 'extremely vulnerable' dad-of-two found dead on hospital roof after being discharged
Boris Johnson reportedly had a "secret advisory board" of Tory donors, who met with Lord Udny-Lister

Leaked docs show wealthy Tory donors put on PM's 'secret advisory board' during pandemic
Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid are among those to send wellwishes to the Queen, who has tested positive for Covid after meeting with Prince Charles

'God save the Queen': Wellwishers send messages of support after monarch catches Covid
Team GB have bagged their first gold after the women's curling team beat Japan

'Dream come true': Women's curling team claim Great Britain's first Winter Olympic gold
More Met Office weather warnings are in place on Sunday, which may hamper recovery efforts from Storm Eunice

Storm Franklin: More wild weather to batter UK on Sunday after Eunice caused £300m damage

Weather

Boris Johnson has warned of the biggest war in Europe since World War II

Russia is planning 'biggest war since 1945', warns Boris Johnson
A German Shepherd mix is on the loose, with police warning anyone who sees it to call 999

Dangerous dog on the loose that would 'attack if approached' has been found, police say
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile