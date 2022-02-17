Ukraine blames Russian-backed rebels for mortar attack on kindergarten

17 February 2022, 10:17 | Updated: 17 February 2022, 13:24

Ukraine is blaming Russia for a mortar attack that struck a kindergarten
Ukraine is blaming Russia for a mortar attack that struck a kindergarten. Picture: Handout

By Daisy Stephens

Russian-backed rebels have fired a mortar at a village in eastern Ukraine, hitting a kindergarten, according to Ukraine's military.

The military said there were no injuries, although two civilians were reportedly suffering from shell-shock.

But Russian-backed rebels have made accusations of their own, saying Ukrainian forces had fired across the ceasefire line.

Neither report could be independently confirmed, according to Reuters.

The attacks, which reportedly happened in the Donbass region, are said to be on a similar scale to other violations of the ceasefire in recent years.

However, they come at a time of a looming Russian invasion and fears the separatist conflict could be used as justification for an attack.

The attack happened in Stanytsia Luhanska in eastern Ukraine
The attack happened in Stanytsia Luhanska in eastern Ukraine. Picture: Google Maps

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg was asked this afternoon whether hostilities around Donbass could be used as a pretext for a Russian invasion.

He said: "We are concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine.

"[There] is still no certainty about the Russian intentions, we don't know what will happen, but we do know that Russia has amassed the biggest force we have seen in Europe for decades in and around Ukraine."

He added during a press conference: "Despite Moscow's claims we have seen no sign of withdrawal or de-escalation so far, on the contrary Russia's build up appears to continue.

"We continue to monitor developments very closely."

He said Nato was calling on Russia to "withdraw its forces from the border of Ukraine", adding: "This will be an important first step towards a peaceful political solution."

"Allies are ready to sit down with Russia" to try to reach a diplomatic solution, he said.

He continued: "Nato and allies are helping Ukraine boost its ability to defend itself... self-defence is a right enshrined in the UN charter and allies are helping Ukraine to uphold that right."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told LBC on Tuesday she feared Russia could be plotting a so-called 'false flag' invasion - where they "pretend that there has been provocation from Ukraine in order to justify an invasion".

Tensions have been building between Russia and Ukraine for months, but many believe they could come to a head any day now.

Whilst Moscow has repeatedly denied it is planning an invasion of its neighbour, the amassing of Russian troops on the border and the creation of field hospitals appears to suggest otherwise.

Watch: 'We don't trust them': Foreign Sec fears Russia is plotting 'false flag' invasion

Read more: Eleventh hour peace bid: PM To hold crisis talks as Russia on 'brink of war with Ukraine'

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC on Wednesday Russia was "locked and loaded" and "ready" to invade, disputing claims they were withdrawing troops.

"Yesterday we saw Russian forces in some areas leave their assembly areas and go to a more forward deployment area, and also the deployment of field hospitals," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast with Tom Swarbrick.

"Russia has the size of forces now gathered and at readiness, locked and loaded to some extent, ready to go should they wish to do so."

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that aggression from Russia was the "new normal".

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy could continue but so far we have not seen any sign of withdrawal or de-escalation," said Mr Stoltenberg at a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers with counterparts from Ukraine and Georgia.

Read more: Nato chief warns no de-escalation in Ukraine as he urges Russia to 'choose path of peace'

Watch: Back to the Cold War: Russian threat could last a generation, Minister warns

"Russia has yet again demonstrated a disregard for the principles underpinning European security and its ability and willingness to threaten the use of force in pursuit of its objectives.

"Unfortunately, I am afraid this is the new normal which we need to be prepared for."

