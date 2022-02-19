Natasha Devon takes on storm-deniers 'genital measuring' and ignoring warnings

19 February 2022, 19:57

By Tim Dodd

Natasha Devon has said that those who "refused to accept that Covid could kill or harm them" are the same people who refused to accept the risk posed by Storm Eunice.

It comes as fresh weather warnings for wind have been issued across most of the UK as about 190,000 people remain without power from Storm Eunice. 

This is down from the estimated 449,000 who still had no power on Saturday morning after the storm battered the UK with record-breaking winds on Friday.

Natasha told listeners: "It is somewhat surprising that the knee jerk reaction from some quarters, and they are the quarters that you'd perhaps expect, has been to deny that Storm Eunice is a threat and to suggest that the advice to stay home is an affront to our freedoms and human rights."

Natasha gave the examples of the tweets of TV presenter Neil Oliver, author James Melville, and politician George Galloway.

Read more: First pictures inside O2 arena show scale of damage after Storm Eunice rips off roof

Read more: Thousands tune in to terrifying live stream of planes struggling to land at Heathrow

"It's hard to work out if they're actually talking about the storm, or if they're using Eunice as an analogy to reinforce their views about public health measures against Covid," she continued.

"It does seem that lots of people who refused to accept that Covid could kill or harm them also seem to be refusing the exact same premise with regards to 122mph winds.

"It seems to have caused what I can only describe as some kind of genital-measuring exercise on social media, with mainly men lining up to boast about how they went up ladders and onto roofs, in contravention of the safety advice."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The family was interrupted by an "almighty crash"on Friday morning

Storm Eunice: 'Very lucky' no one hurt as huge 400-year-old oak destroys part of home
Simon, a British husband-to-be and charity swimmer, was killed by a shark in Sydney on Wednesday

Family release moving tribute to 'gentle, kind and wonderful' British man killed by shark
Jean-Luc Brunel (right) pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein's 'pal' and associate found dead in French prison
Some people have cancelled their subscription to the New York Times after an advert readers said tried to 'cancel' JK Rowling

Furious New York Times readers blast ad 'cancelling' JK Rowling amid transphobia row
The incident happened on the M4 near Swansea

Man dies after being hit by car on major motorway

Boris Johnson addressed a security conference in Munich after a gas pipeline in Ukraine was blown up, prompting a mass civilian evacuation

Russian invasion would 'shock the world' and 'destroy democracy' in Ukraine, warns PM
Steven Ling stabbed Joanna Tulip 60 times in 1997

Killer Steven Ling who 'should never be released' recommended for open prison
Watchdog investigates Captain Tom charity and blocks daughter from being CEO

Watchdog stopped Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter being given top role at charity
Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane during Storm Eustice

Caller 'so proud' of female pilot for landing plane 'amazingly' during Storm Eunice
'Come home and cancel the national insurance hike', Sir John Redwood urges the PM

'Come home and cancel the national insurance hike', Sir John Redwood urges PM

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile